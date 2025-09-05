Will MSU Offense or Defense Succeed Against BC?
The Michigan State Spartans take on the Boston College Eagles this Saturday.
After losing to them last year, MSU is looking to take down the Eagles. Jonathan Smith must clean up the mistakes that doomed the team last season.
The Spartans played a complete game on the defensive side of the ball against Western Michigan last week, but the offense took its foot off the gas in the second half.
Smith’s team cannot afford to be lax on the offensive side against a talented Eagles defense, or the Spartans will lose their first game of the season.
Which side of the ball will be more effective against BC? Obviously, Spartan fans want both sides to play complete games, but that isn’t always the case.
The Spartan offense
Offensively, it comes down to how the offensive line performs. That unit started last Friday’s game on a high note, dominating the Broncos up front and allowing the Spartan running backs to run where they wanted.
The second half was not the same, as they were not as effective blocking for Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis, and quarterback Aidan Chiles felt more pressure. The O-line must tighten up rotations and repeat its WMU first half.
Chiles must also be sharper than he was last week. He threw a touchdown and looked composed in the first half, but he looked rushed in the second.
If Chiles remains accurate and throws a few more touchdowns against a talented Eagles’ secondary, the Spartans could have one of the most defining wins of Smith’s tenure.
The Spartan defense
Defensively, MSU should continue rotating defensive linemen throughout the game. It worked well against WMU, and keeping BC’s offense on its toes is a good idea.
Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi has this Spartan defense playing at a high level, and that unit nearly helped MSU beat BC last season. However, the offense could not finish the job.
The secondary also played well last week, but the Eagles have a different, more talented group of receivers. If they can slow down Lewis Bond and the gang, they’ll have an excellent shot at winning.
In all, the Spartans need the offense to show up. However, it will be the defense that will lead them to victory.
