MSU Making Progress With Game-Wrecking 2027 Lineman

The 2027 recruiting cycle has become the priority for new Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff. Over the past few weeks, the Spartans have been offering and making progress with some of their top targets in the class.

One of those targets is a four-star defensive lineman from Minnesota who recently named Michigan State as one of the programs that have stood out in his recruitment so far.

Spartans Standing Out to 4-Star 2027 Defensive Lineman

On Feb. 4, Michigan State extended an offer to Nehemiah Ombati, a four-star defensive lineman from Shakopee High School in Waconia, Minnesota. He shared on X that the Spartans’ offer came after a conversation with defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III.

“After a great call and conversation with [Coach DeLattiboudere,] i’m extremely humbled, blessed and thankful to announce that I have received an offer from [MSU Football],” Ombati wrote.

Michigan State’s offer to Ombati came after special teams coordinator LeVar Woods traveled to Minnesota for a home visit with the young defensive lineman.

I appreciate @LeVarWoods for taking the time to come talk with me. I am thankful and blessed to have gotten the opportunity to talk with you and I'm excited for future conversations! #GoGreen #SpartanNation@MSU_Football @SaberFootball16 @CoachBetton44 @AllenTrieu… pic.twitter.com/32MGL1Erhe — Nehemiah Ombati 4⭐️ ‘27 (@Nehemiah_Ombati) January 26, 2026

Although the Spartans haven’t been pursuing Ombati for long, they’ve already emerged as a contender in his recruitment. In a recent interview with Rivals’ Greg Biggins, the four-star defensive lineman named Michigan State among the schools he’s most interested in, along with Minnesota, Missouri, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.

“The schools I’m hearing from that I have a lot of interest in are Missouri, Michigan State, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Virginia Tech,” Ombati told Biggins.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Shakopee High School star went on to explain that he can tell Michigan State is highly interested in him and that he wants to take a visit to the Spartans. He also noted that he recently spoke with the entire defensive staff and highlighted relationships as a key factor in his decision.

“Michigan State, I can tell, they really, really want me and I’m going to visit there for sure,” Ombati told Biggins. “I just talked to the whole defensive staff recently. My relationship with the coaches is going to be a huge factor in where I go.”

Michigan State football's new coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, holds up a jersey with MSU president Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and athletic director J Batt, right, during Fitzgerald's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ombati would be a key addition to Michigan State’s 2027 class, as the Spartans need to bring in a few talented defensive linemen this cycle. Rivals ranks him as the No. 220 overall player in the country, the No. 24 defensive lineman, and the No. 2 prospect in Minnesota.

While the Spartans will face competition from several programs for Ombati, it’s clear that Fitzgerald and company have made a strong early impression on him and are well-positioned in his recruitment.

If Michigan State can continue making progress with Ombati over the next few months and get him to East Lansing for an official visit this spring, the Spartans should have a real chance to land one of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 class.

