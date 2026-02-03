Spartans Extend Offer to Talented 2027 Linebacker

The 2027 recruiting cycle has become the focus of the college football world. Over the past month, coaching staffs across the country have spent countless hours targeting, offering, and pursuing some of the top prospects in the class.

Michigan State and head coach Pat Fitzgerald have been among the most active programs on the recruiting trail, recently extending a flurry of offers to numerous 2027 prospects, including a three-star linebacker from Minnesota.

Michigan State Offers 3-Star 2027 Linebacker

On Feb. 1, Michigan State extended an offer to Blake Betton, a three-star linebacker from Shakopee High School in Shakopee, Minnesota. He shared on X that the offer came after a conversation with Fitzgerald and linebacker coach Max Bullough, as well as a visit from special teams coordinator LeVar Woods.

After a great call @coachfitz51 I’m honored to be offered to play football for @MSU_Football !! Thank you to LBs Coach @Bullough40 for the great conversations & Coach @LeVarWoods for making the trip out for a visit last week & believing in me! ￼ 🙏🏽@SeanLevyMSU @Coach_Gordon20… pic.twitter.com/Nn53ba1d77 — Blake Betton 3 ⭐️ ‘27 (@BlakeBetton) February 2, 2026

"After a great call [with Pat Fitzgerald,] I’m honored to be offered to play football for [Michigan State]!!” Betton wrote. “Thank you to LBs Coach [Max Bullough] for the great conversations [and] Coach [LeVar Woods] for making the trip out for a visit last week & believing in me!”

Michigan State was the 23rd Division I program to offer Betton, and the seventh Power Four school to do so in just the past month, joining Nebraska, Arizona State, Washington, Virginia Tech, and Kentucky.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Betton is coming off a strong junior season at Shakopee, where, according to his X, he recorded 88 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. Although he’s listed as a linebacker on most recruiting sites, he has the athleticism to play a hybrid safety role as well.

He’d be an excellent addition to the Spartans’ 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 406 overall player in the country, the No. 26 linebacker, and the No. 3 prospect in the state of Minnesota.

Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jordan Hall (5) celebrates after an interception during the game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images | Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

Michigan State’s offer to Betton comes relatively late in his process, as a few schools have already made significant progress with him. Since the start of the new year, he has taken visits with Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Penn State. As of right now, Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine lists the Nittany Lions as the frontrunner in his recruitment.

Still, he hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision, giving Fitzgerald and Company plenty of time to gain ground on the other schools pursuing the three-star linebacker.

If the Spartans can continue making progress with Betton over the next few months and get him to East Lansing this spring for an unofficial visit, they should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top linebackers in the 2027 class.

