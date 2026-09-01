The Position Michigan State Must Figure Out As Toledo Approaches

Michigan State still has playing time and spots in its two-deep up for grabs the week of its season opener.

The Spartans will officially begin the Pat Fitzgerald era on Friday night against Toledo (8 pm ET, FS1). One of the major questions still surrounding the team is its wide receiving corps. Friday will be a major data point to see where things stand there.

Projected Starters (for Now)

Michigan State receiver Chrishon McCray runs after a catch during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chrishon McCray is probably the only player who has a safe starting spot at receiver this year. He was MSU's starting slot receiver last year after transferring from Kent State, and I think he'll be Alessio Milivojevic's favorite target this season. McCray's best game during his first year with the program came against Iowa while Milivojevic was the one delivering passes, recording a season-high 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

I have Charles Taplin and Rodney Bullard Jr. thinly penciled in as the other starting wide receivers right now. They're both entering their second seasons with Michigan State as well. Taplin is a Year 2/redshirt freshman who caught just one pass in 2025, but he's appeared to have shot up the depth chart this offseason. Bullard had just five receptions last year, but he was MSU's first receiver off the bench, and he did have a 100-yard game against Minnesota while filling in for an injured McCray.

Other Parts of Rotation

Michigan State wide receiver KK Smith goes through drills during MSU's first fall camp practice on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

That "starter" label won't get Taplin and Bullard super far, though. Fitzgerald said during camp that the team will utilize a rotation at the position this season. Wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins has traditionally ridden with his starters a ton, but it makes sense to give a larger part of the room playing time when the gap between the first group, the second group, and perhaps the third group is so small.

For example, Notre Dame transfer KK Smith and Michigan transfer Fredrick Moore will likely command some playing time. The team has posted highlights featuring the two of them this camp, one of which was of Smith making a pretty impressive catch while going up against projected starting cornerback Tre Bell. Both he and Moore were backups at their previous schools, but the move to MSU should probably provide them with larger roles.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins watches warmups prior to MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

I also wouldn't entirely discount Jackson State transfer Jameel Gardner Jr. He's probably been working from behind after being absent in the spring and being an April addition, but Gardner is experienced and should add some nice depth.

Other internal options are available, too. I think Bryson Williams should get some playing time in the rotation, and I'm curious to see if/how the team gets Braylon Collier involved. There are also true freshmen Samson Gash and Zach Washington. Both are pretty quick, particularly Gash, who owns the MHSAA 100-meter dash record of 10.41 seconds.