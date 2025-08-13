Michigan State Offers Son of Spartan Legend
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo comes off a memorable 2024-25 season in which he got to coach the son of one of the first stars he ever had as a head coach.
A quarter of a century after Jason Richardson and the Spartans won the 2000 national title, his son, Jase Richardson, helped lead the Spartans on another deep tournament run in what was Izzo's 30th season at the helm.
In a few years, Izzo could once again be coaching a descendant of one of his former players.
The leader of that 2000 run, of course, was Mateen Cleaves, one of the most iconic Spartans to ever come through the program. On Tuesday, Joe Tipton of On3/Rivals reported that the Spartans have offered his son, Mateen Cleaves Jr., a class of 2028 guard.
Cleaves Jr. recently transferred from Orchard Lake St. Mary's to Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona.
The prospect still has a lot of basketball to play before he reaches the collegiate level, and there's a lot of development yet to be made. But by the time he enrolls at his college of choice, he could be one of the top recruits in his country, just as his father was.
Cleaves Sr.'s collegiate career
Cleaves Sr., who was a star at Flint Northern High School, was a McDonald's All-American and one of Izzo's first big-time recruits. A freshman during Izzo's second season at the helm, he was instrumental to the legendary coach's rise, helping lead the Spartans to three consecutive regular-season Big Ten titles, back-to-back conference tournament titles and back-to-back Final Four appearances, the second, of course, resulting in Izzo's lone title.
Cleaves Sr. was named the Most Outstanding Player of that 2000 NCAA Tournament, capping off a legendary career that included two Big Ten Player of the Year awards, three consensus All-American honors, a Big Ten Tournament MVP award and the Big Ten's all-time assist crown, a record that has since been passed by fellow Spartan legend Cassius Winston.
With Izzo approaching the final chapter of his illustrious coaching career, what a storybook ending it would be if he got to coach the son of the player he is most synonymous with. Let alone if they were able to win a national title together, just as Izzo and his father did all those years ago.
