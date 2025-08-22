MSU Transfer Deemed Breakout Candidate
The Michigan State Spartans made moves this offseason to improve the offensive line.
MSU’s starting group was among the worst in the Big Ten last season, struggling to open up holes in the run game and protect Aidan Chiles.
So, Jonathan Smith and Jim Michalczik scoured the transfer portal for talent, coming away with three potential starters. Wake Forest transfer Matt Gulbin will be the team’s new starting center, and many expect him to be an upgrade.
That includes ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, who selected Gulbin as one of 43 players across the country who could break out in 2025.
Here's what he wrote:
“Michigan State made a major offseason investment into its offensive line, adding Gulbin and several other notable transfers. Gulbin played mostly guard at Wake Forest but competed for the center position at MSU during the offseason. The Spartans need an upgrade at center for returning quarterback Aidan Chiles, and Gulbin, an honorable mention All-ACC selection, probably provides one. He has started 23 games during the past two seasons and comes to MSU with 41 career appearances in the ACC.”
Rittenberg included a quote from Smith on Gulbin, who had high praise for his new center.
"Matt was a good addition, played at Wake Forest for four years," Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith told ESPN. "He's physical, kind of a veteran presence to him. He learned our terminology right away. His approach early on really stood out, diving in and learning what we do."
Gulbin's outlook
Gulbin earned a 74.1 Pro Football Focus grade, which would have been the highest grade on the Spartan offensive line last season. He has played mostly guard in his collegiate career but will take over as the starting center in 2025.
It would do wonders for the Spartans if Gulbin became a breakout candidate. If he is one of the best centers in college football, the run game is likely efficient, and Chiles will have plenty of time to throw to his new dynamic playmakers.
MSU’s offensive line is a major X-factor entering a pivotal 2025 season, and Gulbin will be front and center for it (no pun intended). Much is riding on the performance of that group, and we will see if they deliver.
