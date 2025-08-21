Chiles, MSU OL Must Develop Chemistry
One of the biggest concerns with last year’s Michigan State team was how poorly the offensive line played.
MSU’s O-Line could not get a push up front in the run game, nor could it open up holes or protect quarterback Aidan Chiles.
Jonathan Smith and Jim Michalczik knew this was unacceptable, so they worked hard in the offseason to reimagine the offensive line. This MSU squad should have three new starters entering the 2025 season.
While the O-line played poorly last season, the blame cannot fully be placed on that group. Chiles holding onto the ball too long also resulted in sacks, so he cannot be absolved.
Chiles must develop chemistry with his new offensive linemen if the Spartans want to return to a bowl game this season. How can both sides make that happen?
Chiles and the offensive line
It starts with Chiles developing a relationship with his new center, Matt Gulbin. The experienced transfer center comes over from Wake Forest, where he earned a 74.1 Pro Football Focus grade.
Many expected Oregon State transfer Tanner Miller to be a force in the middle of the Spartans’ O-line last season, but that never materialized. His previous relationship with Chiles did not matter, as the offensive line never gelled last season.
Chiles and this year’s O-line do not want to make the same mistake, so it is up to both sides to know what the other is going to do on any given snap.
That means Chiles must be better at getting the ball out quicker, and the O-line must hold up if he needs to scan the field and make multiple reads.
Conner Moore, who transferred to East Lansing from Montana State this offseason, should be a major upgrade at right tackle. However, he played primarily left tackle for the Bobcats, so there will be an adjustment period.
Chiles must understand that it will take Moore some time to find his footing on the opposite side.
Stanton Ramil is back as the left tackle, and he is a player Chiles is familiar with. Kristian Phillips and Gavin Broscious, who suffered season-ending injuries early last season, will look to build that chemistry with their quarterback.
The relationship between the quarterback and the offensive line is one of the most important on a football field. If Chiles and his O-line can mesh, the offense will operate at an efficient level.
