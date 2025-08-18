BREAKING: MSU Announces Captains for 2025 Season
The Michigan State Spartans have officially named their captains for the 2025 season.
In a social media post, head coach Jonathan Smith has announced that center Matt Gulbin, defensive lineman Quindarius Dunnigan, linebacker Jordan Hall, quarterback Aidan Chiles and linebacker Sam Edwards will lead the team as captains this season.
“Proud to have these men leading us as captains this season,” Smith said on X. “A well-deserved honor that recognizes their leadership and commitment to our team!”
The Spartan captains
Gulbin, a transfer from Wake Forest, will take over as the team’s starting center for Tanner Miller, who joined the Spartans from Oregon State and was a team captain last season.
Gulbin’s 74.1 Pro Football Focus grade would have been the highest on the MSU offensive line in 2024.
He is expected to develop strong chemistry with Chiles and be a stabilizing leader for an offensive line that underwent a major transformation in the offseason.
Dunnigan, who transferred to MSU from Middle Tennessee during the 2023 spring transfer window, totaled 17 tackles, four for loss, and a sack in his first season in East Lansing.
The staff has been impressed with his leadership this offseason, and he should have a major role as an interior rusher and as someone who can play off the edge in his final season of college eligibility.
Hall saw his playing time drop last season when Smith and the new staff came in, but as a veteran who showed incredible leadership skills during his freshman campaign, he stepped right into that role this offseason and has been one of the top faces for the program.
Hall will be the team’s starting middle linebacker in 2025, communicating with the rest of the defense. Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi will rely on him to be an extension of a coach on the field.
This is Chiles’ second consecutive season as a captain for this Spartan squad. The staff has been impressed with how he has dedicated himself to improving this offseason and admires how strong a teammate he has been in his two seasons in East Lansing.
A sixth-year linebacker, Edwards has stuck around the MSU program throughout coaching tumult and has emerged as a leader for Smith and Rossi. He has been mainly a special teams and depth contributor.
Smith and his staff will lean on these five Spartans to lead them to victory on the field and to help put the program back near the top of college football.
Stay up to date with all of our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the captains when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.