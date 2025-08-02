MSU Offensive Line Embracing Hefty Responsibility
Michigan State's offense line was a weak link last season, and that's never an area you can afford to underperform in.
Because of that, the Spartans were inconsistent on offense and weren't able to achieve their goals as a team.
This offseason, the staff restocked the room with some solid additions from the transfer portal, including Conner Moore, Matt Gulbin and Luka Vincic. As was the case last year, the room had to adjust to the turnover, but it seems the chemistry is coming along nicely.
"I think we're all really tight," said Gulbin, a redshirt senior center who transferred over from Wake Forest. "We all kind of have the same mindset -- we all kind of want to succeed and kind of do what we need to do. But yeah, we're always hanging out in the O-line room, watching film and eating together and whatnot. So, I think we're really tight, which I think will translate on the field."
This group is going to have to turn things around, and that's a hefty challenge to take on when you know the team's success ultimately boils down to your room. But this team has embraced the task, including the newcomers.
"We've taken it on fully," Gulbin said. "I think it comes down to if we're not good, we're not going to be good (as a team). So, we have to take the responsibility and accountability to grind and give Aidan (Chiles) time, and then give -- we got a bunch of playmakers who we've got to give time to make plays.
"So, it's really on us to be able to facilitate the offense. I think we've done a good job of that; we took a lot of strides in the summer. And I think we're not there yet, but we're definitely getting there."
Vincic, the redshirt junior guard from Oregon State, knows this staff and knows what is expected of a Jim Michalczik offensive line.
"I think we understand that our room has got to be the kind of heart and soul of the team," Vincic said. "We have to lead by example, and we're going to try to be the first ones on the field, the last ones off, and we're going to do everything we can to make this a great year."
