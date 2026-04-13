Max Bullough Helps MSU Land On Four-Star Linebacker's Radar
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Pat Fitzgerald has done a strong job assembling his staff as he works to return Michigan State football to relevance in the Big Ten.
One of the most consequential hires may not be either of his coordinators. Former Michigan State linebacker Max Bullough, now serving as the Spartans' linebackers coach, left a prominent role at Notre Dame to help rebuild the program where he made his name as a player. It is already paying dividends on the recruiting trail.
A Notre Dame Connection That Now Benefits MSU
Bullough has maintained relationships with several recruits he built connections with during his time at Notre Dame, and those relationships are now drawing top prospects to East Lansing. One of the more notable examples is four-star linebacker Allen Kennett V, who is still two years away from signing but has already identified Michigan State as one of the leaders in his recruitment.
Kennett made the trip to East Lansing on March 21, attending one of the Spartans' spring practices and getting his first extended look at the program under Fitzgerald. He came away impressed with what he saw.
"Coach Fitzgerald was very cool and had great uplifting energy," Kennett said. "It was great to meet him and get to chat with him a bit."
Kennett also spoke highly of Bullough, who was his primary recruiter at Notre Dame. That relationship has not only remained intact since Bullough's move to Michigan State but has continued to grow.
"Me and Coach Bullough have been building a relationship for a while," Kennett said. "I love the way he coaches and can definitely see myself playing under him. I enjoyed building my relationship with him during the visit and getting to see more of how he operates on the field."
A Long Road Ahead in Kennett's Recruitment
While Michigan State is making meaningful early progress, it is still a young recruitment, and a commitment is likely a long way off. Kennett, from Rancho Santa Margarita, California, is drawing interest from several high-profile programs. USC and Tennessee are among the early standouts, alongside Michigan State. Notre Dame has also stayed in contact despite Bullough's departure, and Arizona State is involved as well.
Geography will be one of Michigan State's bigger hurdles. Persuading a California prospect to leave the West Coast for the Midwest is never a simple sell, and the Spartans will need to maintain consistent contact and continue to build on the momentum from the March visit to keep themselves in a strong position.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.