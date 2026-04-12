3 MSU Football Players Standing Out During Spring Practices

Week four of Michigan State spring ball is now complete.

The Spartans have now gone through 12 of their 15 spring practices, scrimmaging a bit for the first time on Saturday. Practice No. 15 will be MSU's " Spring Showcase " at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, April 18, at noon ET.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald pats his heart at the crowd in attendance for the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are a lot of new players and coaches for fans to learn about at the dawn of the Pat Fitzgerald era. Michigan State brought in 30 new players from the transfer portal alone, and then there's the incoming 2026 recruiting class that brings in more than 20 more new guys.

Going off what has been coming out of the program this spring, here are a couple of guys who have been sticking out a little bit:

S Devin Vaught

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jacob Jordan (88) runs after a reception beside Maine Black Bears defensive back Devin Vaught (37) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Maine Black Bears at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One new addition who has been drawing some compliments is Maine transfer safety Devin Vaught . He was brought in via the portal to help up the competition level in a room that already features returners Nikai Martinez and Aveon Grose . Vaught has two years of eligibility remaining and already has six career interceptions with nine pass breakups.

Vaught will need to adjust from the FCS level and Maine, which Joe Rossi worked at from 2007-11, to the faster, tougher play at the Big Ten level. Both Rossi and safeties coach James Adams brought up Vaught and Louisiana Tech transfer Michael Richard on Thursday, helping indicate that Vaught is in a good spot to get some playing time in the fall.

WR/RB Bryson Williams

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s WR Bryson Williams stiff-arms Byron Center defender Isaac Lee in the MHSAA Division 2 football finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. Kimberly P. Mitchell, Detroit Free Press | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Social media can reveal a little bit, too. Bryson Williams , who can play both running back and wide receiver, has been making plays out there on the field. Last week, the MSU football account posted a video of Williams catching a pair of different touchdown passes.

Williams appeared to be running with the second-teamers during the video, but that still indicates that he has leapt up the depth chart a fair amount over the offseason, especially since he wasn't even focusing on wide receiver during his true freshman season, which he appeared in four games of to use that redshirt and keep his year of eligibility.

LB Jordan Hall

Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jordan Hall (5) celebrates after an interception during the game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. | Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

Michigan State's leading tackler last season is expected to make an impact in every way this season again, but linebacker Jordan Hall is still doing a lot off the field. Fitzgerald has named him, as well as Alessio Milivojevic , as somebody who had been helping recruit a fair bit during the transfer portal window.

Hall also turned his living space into a makeshift hotel. Iowa State transfer corner Tre Bell and Auburn transfer linebacker Caleb Wheatland were both welcomed into Hall's home for a few weeks while they started class and figured out their living situations. Wheatland also said that the linebacker room has been able to bond in a few ways, from escape rooms to Bible studies together.