Former Spartan Guard Praises New Teammate, Cooper Flagg
Michigan State fans followed the NBA Draft closely this year, as one of their own, Jase Richardson, represented the Green and White as a projected first-round pick, which he, of course, would be when he was selected by the Orlando Magic with the 25th overall pick.
Richardson was the first Spartan one-and-done since Max Christie, who was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft.
Christie surprised many with his contributions on the Lakers. His run in Los Angeles ended last season, though, when he was dealt as part of the blockbuster Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade that sent him to the Dallas Mavericks.
Now, he'll be playing alongside Richardson's fellow draft classmate, Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick from this year's draft. Between LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and now, Flagg, there's been no shortage of star power that Christie has had the luxury of being surrounded by.
And he's certainly high on his new teammate.
"Cooper's great," Christie told reporters at Mavs Academy Hoop Camp last week. "You guys are going to be very excited to watch him, for sure; you should be. He's so young; he's 18. And working out with him, he's got that drive to him, for sure. And he's going to be good; he's going to be an All-Star eventually in this league, hopefully, if he continues to work the way he does."
Flagg has the potential to be a generational talent. He was anticipated to be the No. 1 pick before even suiting up in a Duke uniform, and he proved in the NBA Summer League that he is still significantly ahead of his fellow draft peers.
Flagg was by far the best player in college basketball as a freshman, winning the Wooden Award and AP Player of the Year while leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four.
Dallas, which made the NBA Finals in 2024, has a roster that can get it back to that point, and Christie can be a major role player who can help get them there.
