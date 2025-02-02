Former Spartan Involved in Historic NBA Trade
The world of basketball was shattered in the early morning hours of Sunday, as former Michigan State Spartans guard and three-year Los Angeles Laker Max Christie has been identified as a supporting piece to one of the craziest trades in the history of the NBA.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported Sunday morning that the Lakers would be trading Anthony Davis, Christie and a 2029 first-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris. The Utah Jazz were involved, acquiring Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round picks.
The Mavericks confirmed the trade had been executed on Sunday with "welcome" posts on social media, acknowledging each of their new acquisitions, including Christie.
In one of the more shocking trades in NBA history, the news broke out of thin air. There were no rumors swirling around Christie being moved or any of the other superstars involved. The Mavericks most notably traded away Doncic, a generational player who led them to the NBA Finals just last season.
Christie was in his third season with the Lakers, who selected him in the second round (35th) of the 2022 NBA Draft. He is averaging 8.5 points and 2.7 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per game across 46 contests this season.
The former Spartan spent just one season in East Lansing in the 2021-22 season, starting all 35 games and averaging 9.3 points per game. He has been a mainstay piece at the professional level ever since he was drafted and will now play alongside another superstar not named LeBron James.
Christie joins a 26-23 Mavericks team that possesses one of the league's top players in Kyrie Irving. The pair should be able to work in tandem in the backcourt, while a 31-year-old Anthony Davis will be contributing in the post. The trade seems puzzling, but the Mavericks may be onto something.
Regardless, for Christie to be involved in a trade of this caliber says a lot about his value and the Mavericks' opinions on the type of player he is. They will likely integrate him into a larger role that would keep him on the floor, considering how successful has been this year for the Lakers.
The Mavericks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon with Christie being listed as a "game-time decision". He will more than likely make his debut with his new team on the road Tuesday night when it takes on the Philadelphia 76ers.
