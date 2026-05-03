MSU's McCulloch Faces Uphill Battle for Playing Time

Michigan State has filled out its roster for next season, and Tom Izzo did a solid job retaining key pieces from last year's team while also addressing the program's most pressing need through the transfer portal.

The graduation of both Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper left a significant void in the frontcourt. Izzo moved quickly to fill it, landing seven-footer Anton Bonke from Charlotte. Bonke brings exactly what the Spartans needed: a veteran presence in the paint who can score down low and protect the rim as a shot blocker.

Michigan State forward Jesse McCulloch (35) makes a jump shot against North Dakota State forward Caleb Schoenrock (22) during the second half of NCAA Tournament First Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the recruiting side, Michigan State added Ethan Taylor, one of the top centers in the 2026 class. Taylor is a borderline 5-star prospect with impressive shot-blocking instincts and inside scoring potential that made him one of the more coveted big men available in this cycle.

That leaves Jesse McCulloch as the only returning big man from last year's squad. Now entering his third year with the program, McCulloch redshirted his first season and dealt with inconsistent playing time throughout his sophomore year. With Bonke and Taylor both arriving in East Lansing, McCulloch could find himself on the outside of the rotation, looking in, unless he has a strong summer.

Michigan State's Jesse McCulloch celebrates after drawing a Michigan foul during the first half on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jesse McCulloch as a Spartan

McCulloch showed enough during the middle portion of last season to suggest he belongs in a college rotation. He logged multiple games of double-digit minutes during that stretch and made the most of his opportunities. However, his role diminished considerably toward the end of the year, with his court time largely limited to garbage time situations when the Spartans held a comfortable lead.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., center, is helped up by Jesse McCulloch after getting fouled by Michigan's Aday Mara during the first half on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the season, McCulloch averaged 2.4 points per game on 47% shooting from the field and 50% from three-point range, along with 1.3 rebounds, 0.2 assists, and 0.5 blocks per game. Those numbers reflect a player who is still developing but has shown enough efficiency to suggest he can be a reliable contributor when given consistent minutes within the system.

Could Jesse McCulloch Be the Odd Man Out?

Michigan State's Jesse McCulloch dunks against Cornell during the second half on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Bonke and Taylor both joining the program, finding a role for McCulloch becomes a genuine challenge.

Bonke is already a proven commodity and enters East Lansing as the projected starter at center. Last season at Charlotte, the 7-foot-2 big man averaged a career-high 10.6 points per game on 57.6% shooting from the field, while also demonstrating perimeter range at 34% from three. He added 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game, numbers that reflect a well-rounded and experienced presence in the frontcourt.

Michigan State's Jesse McCulloch celebrates after his dunk against Cornell during the second half on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taylor, meanwhile, arrives as one of the top center recruits in the 2026 class. Listed at 7-foot from Link Academy, he projects as the primary backup behind Bonke and will compete directly with McCulloch for minutes throughout the offseason and into the season. Taylor's longer frame and superior shot-blocking ability give him a physical edge over McCulloch that will be difficult to overcome, particularly early in the season before experience can level the playing field.

McCulloch's path to meaningful minutes runs through his ability to demonstrate this summer that he offers something Bonke and Taylor cannot. Whether that is leadership, defensive versatility, or simply the familiarity with Izzo's system that only a multi-year player can provide, McCulloch will need to make a compelling case for himself before the season tips off.