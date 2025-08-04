MSU Offers 2027 Five-Star ATH
With few prospects from the class of 2026 still uncommitted, Michigan State has been focusing heavily on the class of 2027.
The Spartans have aimed high with a recent offer as they have joined the pursuit for one of the atop athletes (ATH) in the class of 2027.
Five-star ATH Matthew Gregory of Owen J Roberts High School in Pennsylvania announced on social media on Monday that he has received an offer from Michigan State.
Gregory is ranked the No. 3 class of 2027 prospect in Pennsylvania, the No. 3 ATH in his class and the No. 39 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He also holds offers from Michigan, Tennessee, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Maryland, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pitt, Missouri, Nebraska, Miami (FL), Boston College, Rutgers, Wisconsin, Syracuse, West Virginia, Sacramento State and Toledo.
Gregory plays wide receiver and defensive back. He recorded 1,100 all-purpose yards last season, including 850 receiving yards on 48 receptions and 250 rushing yards. He also posted 13 receiving touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns.
It says a lot that this early on, Gregory is already rated a five-star. He still has two years of high school to develop, which means we haven't even seen his best yet.
It's good that Michigan State has joined in on his recruiting battle this early, but the competition is already fierce and is only going to get tougher. But who wouldn't want to play for a great coach like Spartan alum and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins (Gregory's primary recruiter from Michigan State), who has sent several wideouts on to the next level?
The Spartans are searching for their first commit from the class of 2027 after losing the commitment of four-star safety Khalil Terry back in June.
It could be a few months before it happens, and remember, it took Michigan State a while before it gained traction with the class of 2026. And if Terry's decommitment told us anything, it's that it might not mean a whole lot to land a prospect early on, especially as other schools begin to join the party.
