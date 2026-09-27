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Spartan Nation

Spartan Nation Damaged After Demoralizing Nebraska Loss

The Spartans couldn't catch a break against Nebraska, and fans weren't happy.
Nathan Berry|
Sep 26, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald protests a call that favored the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald protests a call that favored the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan State dropped its Big Ten opener to Nebraska, 31-13. Let's take a look a how Spartan Nation is reacting.

Social Media Reacts to MSU's Big Ten Opener: The First Half

The Spartans were riddled with the injury bug from the start of the game after they lost the engine of their offense in Cam Edwards, and the hits kept coming. The game already seemed bleak the moment that Edwards had to go into the medical tent and came back out with a clearly massive injury.

The first half did not go MSU's way either, as they trailed by 14 at the end of the second quarter. The Spartans were expected to have a fighting chance, but a 24-10 deficit did not sit well with fans.

The offense obviously struggled without Edwards, as they had to rely more on the passing attack, which simply could not get going. The Spartans were messy on penalties, injuries kept piling up, and MSU's Big Ten opener started to look like a nightmare instead of a dream.

But the injuries were not limited to the offense, as MSU's secondary kept getting injury after injury after injury. By the end of the first half, it was a miracle that the defense was holding up together at all, as four cornerbacks were now out with injuries, and players who normally have a much longer line ahead of them were getting on the field.

Furthermore, the Spartans lost Jordan Hall, a huge part of this team's defensive unit, which not only made the game feel much darker but also cast a bleak cloud over the rest of the season. The momentum and optimism gained at Notre Dame lost all of their power by the end of the first half.

Social Media Reacts to MSU's Big Ten Opener: The Second Half

MSU continued to have a rough second half, and nothing seemed very likely to improve. Players continued to get injured; the Cornhuskers continued to dominate on defense, and even while playing poorly, they were able to score on the Spartans because of the sheer number of injuries happening to Pat Fitzgerald's squad.

The team lost in a blowout, 31-13, and they lost a ton of roster depth four games into the season. The game was an injury anomaly for the Spartans, and the rest of the season will be an immense test of grit. Yet more than anything, MSU will have to give something positive to its fans before they give up all hope for the season.

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Nathan Berry
NATHAN BERRY

Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.