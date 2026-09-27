Spartan Nation Damaged After Demoralizing Nebraska Loss

Michigan State dropped its Big Ten opener to Nebraska, 31-13. Let's take a look a how Spartan Nation is reacting.

Social Media Reacts to MSU's Big Ten Opener: The First Half

The Spartans were riddled with the injury bug from the start of the game after they lost the engine of their offense in Cam Edwards, and the hits kept coming. The game already seemed bleak the moment that Edwards had to go into the medical tent and came back out with a clearly massive injury.

After going down with an injury, Michigan State running back Cam Edwards returns to the field on crutches. pic.twitter.com/W9lk0XXaIZ — DeSherion McBroom (@DMcBroomTV) September 26, 2026

“cam edwards comes out of the locker room on crutches with a huge brace on his leg” pic.twitter.com/qWKhttNrDU — Connor Meltdowney (@Connormuldowney) September 26, 2026

The first half did not go MSU's way either, as they trailed by 14 at the end of the second quarter. The Spartans were expected to have a fighting chance, but a 24-10 deficit did not sit well with fans.

The offense obviously struggled without Edwards, as they had to rely more on the passing attack, which simply could not get going. The Spartans were messy on penalties, injuries kept piling up, and MSU's Big Ten opener started to look like a nightmare instead of a dream.

At halftime, it is clear that the Spartans are getting in their own way. Too many careless penalties that have extended drives for Nebraska. The offense is struggling to connect outside of the final drive of the half. Loosing Cam Edwards hurts bad though Jaz Patterson looked ok. — Matthew Eichstaedt (@ikerss98) September 26, 2026

But the injuries were not limited to the offense, as MSU's secondary kept getting injury after injury after injury. By the end of the first half, it was a miracle that the defense was holding up together at all, as four cornerbacks were now out with injuries, and players who normally have a much longer line ahead of them were getting on the field.

Nebraska 24 - Michigan State 10 Half-Time



Total Yards: NEB 228, MSU 101

Rushing Yards: NEB 90, MSU 14



Both teams' starting RBs out (Jamal Rule and Cam Edwards



MSU has top 4 CBs out too. Physical game. pic.twitter.com/vIyb3Za53n — randysilvertv (@randysilvertv) September 26, 2026

Furthermore, the Spartans lost Jordan Hall, a huge part of this team's defensive unit, which not only made the game feel much darker but also cast a bleak cloud over the rest of the season. The momentum and optimism gained at Notre Dame lost all of their power by the end of the first half.

Cam Edwards

Jordan Hall

3 CBs



This is unbelievable #MSU — teej (@teejjuss) September 26, 2026

Me thinking about Jordan Hall... pic.twitter.com/Kva3f5mC0G — 💚🤍 MSU Chick (@ChickMsu) September 26, 2026

Social Media Reacts to MSU's Big Ten Opener: The Second Half

MSU continued to have a rough second half, and nothing seemed very likely to improve. Players continued to get injured; the Cornhuskers continued to dominate on defense, and even while playing poorly, they were able to score on the Spartans because of the sheer number of injuries happening to Pat Fitzgerald's squad.

What is going on with MSU tonight? I feel like half their team has gotten hurt tonight. Crazy. — Ryan (@Rygolf1975) September 27, 2026

Is there some rule where an MSU player has to get injured every other play or something? — Willy (@win_urwiller) September 27, 2026

The team lost in a blowout, 31-13, and they lost a ton of roster depth four games into the season. The game was an injury anomaly for the Spartans, and the rest of the season will be an immense test of grit. Yet more than anything, MSU will have to give something positive to its fans before they give up all hope for the season.

I’ve been thru a lot for a number of years. I might be done. pic.twitter.com/Xg5XufWGi5 — MSU Borat Sagdiyev (@msuboratisback) September 27, 2026

Glad I spent 6 hours prepping and cooking for the MSU game, at least the food was good! #friendship — Hank moody (@hankmoodyalt2) September 27, 2026