How To Watch, Listen to MSU's Big Ten Opener vs. Nebraska
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Two programs with fan bases that feel good about their current direction are meeting up at Spartan Stadium. One team is bound to be disappointed.
Michigan State (2-1) and Nebraska (3-0) are both opening up their Big Ten schedules this Saturday in East Lansing. MSU head coach Pat Fitzgerald has a chance to make a statement, while Nebraska's Matt Rhule is trying to show continued progress in his fourth year in Lincoln. Here's how you can watch the game.
TV Info
Kickoff: 5:01 p.m. ET
Channel: Big Ten Network | Streaming: FOX One
Announcers: Jeff Levering (play-by-play); Jake Butt (analyst); Brooke Fletcher (sidelines)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) | Other stations around Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
SiriusXM: Channels 176 or 231 | On the SiriusXM App: Channel 955
Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play); Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst); Tre Mosley (sideline); Dalton Shetler (host)
What To Know About Nebraska
It's tough to gauge just how good Nebraska is, since the Cornhuskers haven't yet faced anyone who should be a serious challenge. Nebraska's non-conference schedule was pretty weak this year: Ohio, Bowling Green, and FCS North Dakota. Ohio is probably an above-average MAC team, but not that above average. Bowling Green is one of the worst teams in the MAC, if not the worst. North Dakota is seventh in the FCS rankings, but it's still an FCS team.
A similar thing could be said about Michigan State: it's done exactly what it was expected to do, at least in the win-loss column. Wins over Toledo and Eastern Michigan were certainly anticipated, and the loss at No. 3 Notre Dame was also the expected result. MSU would be 3-0 with Nebraska's schedule, and the Cornhuskers would be 2-1 with the Spartans' schedule.
What stands out about Nebraska is how good its skill-group players are on offense, which has led to a lot of explosive plays. Nebraska already has six different players with at least a 20-yard rush and six players with a 20-yard catch.
Michigan State's defense has been a bit susceptible to giving up big plays this year. Toledo had two long touchdowns in Week 1, and Notre Dame took the top off MSU's secondary twice. Forcing Nebraska to sustain drives could be the biggest key for the Spartans to start 1-0 during conference play.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika