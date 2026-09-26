How To Watch, Listen to MSU's Big Ten Opener vs. Nebraska

Two programs with fan bases that feel good about their current direction are meeting up at Spartan Stadium. One team is bound to be disappointed.

Michigan State (2-1) and Nebraska (3-0) are both opening up their Big Ten schedules this Saturday in East Lansing. MSU head coach Pat Fitzgerald has a chance to make a statement, while Nebraska's Matt Rhule is trying to show continued progress in his fourth year in Lincoln. Here's how you can watch the game.

TV Info

Sep 5, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) celebrates with offensive lineman Tyler Knaak (75) and wide receiver Quinn Clark (18) after a touchdown in the third quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: 5:01 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network | Streaming: FOX One

Announcers: Jeff Levering (play-by-play); Jake Butt (analyst); Brooke Fletcher (sidelines)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic takes a snap against Eastern Michigan at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) | Other stations around Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channels 176 or 231 | On the SiriusXM App: Channel 955

Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play); Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst); Tre Mosley (sideline); Dalton Shetler (host)

What To Know About Nebraska

Sep 12, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule reacts to an interception by the Bowling Green Falcons during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's tough to gauge just how good Nebraska is, since the Cornhuskers haven't yet faced anyone who should be a serious challenge. Nebraska's non-conference schedule was pretty weak this year: Ohio, Bowling Green, and FCS North Dakota. Ohio is probably an above-average MAC team, but not that above average. Bowling Green is one of the worst teams in the MAC, if not the worst. North Dakota is seventh in the FCS rankings, but it's still an FCS team.

A similar thing could be said about Michigan State: it's done exactly what it was expected to do, at least in the win-loss column. Wins over Toledo and Eastern Michigan were certainly anticipated, and the loss at No. 3 Notre Dame was also the expected result. MSU would be 3-0 with Nebraska's schedule, and the Cornhuskers would be 2-1 with the Spartans' schedule.

Sep 19, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. (2) runs against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What stands out about Nebraska is how good its skill-group players are on offense, which has led to a lot of explosive plays. Nebraska already has six different players with at least a 20-yard rush and six players with a 20-yard catch.

Michigan State's defense has been a bit susceptible to giving up big plays this year. Toledo had two long touchdowns in Week 1, and Notre Dame took the top off MSU's secondary twice. Forcing Nebraska to sustain drives could be the biggest key for the Spartans to start 1-0 during conference play.