Spartan Nation Reacts to Monumental Basketball Win Over Duke

Spartan Nation Reacts To Massive Duke Upset: First Half

The Spartans were fighting with all they had against the Blue Devils, making sure they treated one of the best teams in the nation as such, and also making sure that they could make their statement that they could be one of the best as well, if not the best in the nation.

It was a full team effort in the first half as points were generally hard to come by and defense reigned supreme, but Jordan Scott was playing out of his mind, Cam Ward was having a wonderful night, and Jeremy Fears Jr. was doing Jeremy Fears Jr. things.

Michigan State with championship-caliber defense on #2 Duke all half. MSU up 34-25.



Standpoint performers in the first half:



- Cam Ward w/ 11 points & 5 rebounds

- Jeremy Fears w/ 8 assists

- Jordan Scott w/ 5 blocks

- Jasiah Jervis w/ 7 points



The Spartans have real juice. — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) November 11, 2026

In fact, Fears Jr. was playing at such a high level that the many eyes that were already on him for the National Player of the Year race were impressed, and they wanted to see more to confirm that Fears Jr. could really be the best player in the nation. But against Duke, he was doing exactly what he needed to.

Jeremy Fears Jr has a chance to make his first statement for NPOY in the second half — MSU Chief of Propaganda (@OdellBretthamJr) November 11, 2026

Even Duke fans were able to notice that something was a bit off with their team, or more likely about how something was a bit on about the Spartans, as the No. 2 team in the nation looked like they were going to be upset, though everyone would have to wait until the second half to find out.

Duke getting humbled by MSU in the first half. May not be the worst thing this early in the season. — Travis Hancock (@TBoneWFNZ) November 11, 2026

Happend last year in first half vs msu. Can’t play to their speed — Dude Guy (@dude_guy22360) November 11, 2026

Spartan Nation Reacts to Massive Duke Upset: Second Half

The second half was a much tighter race where it looked at times like Duke may have figured things out, but the lead seemed to just stay a bit out of reach for the Blue Devils, and then the Spartans were eventually able to get things back under control.

Yeah MSU might be a problem this year. Jeremy Fears Jr. is gonna win POTY. Book it — Milton Crabtree (@MiltonCrabtree6) November 11, 2026

I missed 17 Jeremy Fears FTAs & good Cam Ward outplaying the best prospect itw??? — Matt (@griff1on1) November 11, 2026

Because of the sheer poise MSU was showing on the court, the comparisons were able to be drawn between the two teams that went as follows: MSU was a tough team and a contender for the title, Duke, while still a contender, was not tough at all. One team had a lot to celebrate, that being MSU, and the other had a lot to work on.

No doubt we will see MSU as our #2 or #3 seed come march — ℭ𝔬𝔯𝔶 𝔓𝔢𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔰𝔬𝔫 (@ZionIsTheGoat19) November 11, 2026

The major difference in that Duke/MSU game, besides the obvious being coaching, is toughness. One team has it and the other is lacking of it BIG TIME. — GRADS (@MGRADS) November 11, 2026

The game ended in MSU's favor and gave Spartan Nation the second massive upset of the week, first in football with the Michigan Wolverines and now in basketball against the Blue Devils, and everybody was hyped up. The national title seemed more realistic than ever before, as well, thanks to the win.

MSU COMING FOR THE NATTY RAHHH pic.twitter.com/OH0Lkx1MRX — Duren’s Attorney 💼 (@durenattorney) November 11, 2026