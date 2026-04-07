New Portal Target Emerges Who MSU Must Target

This guy should be No. 1 on most people's lists of realistic options for Michigan State to go after.

Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell is entering the transfer portal, according to a report by On3 on Monday. He started all 34 games he played in this year for the Crimson Tide, averaging 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game. If Tom Izzo and MSU don't call him the second the clock struck midnight on Tuesday morning when the portal opened, a mistake was made, because the fit is almost too obvious.

Why Sherrell Fits at MSU

Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau (3) and Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell (22) battle for the loose ball during the first half of NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 27, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First of all, Sherrell is from Detroit. Going to Michigan State would give him the benefit of being much closer to home.

Additionally, Sherrell already has a built-up relationship with MSU. Izzo recruited him when Sherrell was coming out of high school as a five-star recruit ranked 23rd overall in the class of 2024 on the 247Sports Composite. Sherrell took an official visit on Sept. 21, 2022.

Mar 3, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Aiden Sherrell (22) grabs a rebound against the Georgia Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"It’s like a family up there for sure," Sherrell told Jamie Shaw of On3 in January 2023. "They brought me in, and it was all love up there. When we went to the practices, they were very intense; he pushed his guys. I got a great relationship with the coaches there too."

Sherrell also visited Oklahoma and Ohio State before choosing Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide. But now that he's looking for another stop with two years of eligibility to offer, that familiarity gives the Spartans a leg-up. High school recruitments take months or even years. Portal ones take days, usually. When it's that much more chaotic, people tend to drift towards familiar people or places. That's Michigan State.

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Aiden Sherrell (22) reacts after a basket in the first half against the Hofstra Pride during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Proven Production

Someone we know can play at the high-major level at the five is, by far, the biggest need for MSU in the transfer portal. Only so many of them are going to enter the portal every single year, especially ones from your own backyard. Grabbing a low- or mid-major big on a cheaper deal to plug the hole instead would feel like the type of move that could cost the Spartans down the line.

Sherrell can be a lob threat with Jeremy Fears Jr. , an elite rim protector, a solid rebounder, and even a stretch big from time to time. You also know he can keep up with MSU's tendency to push the ball in transition. Alabama was ranked first and fifth in adjusted tempo on KenPom during Sherrell's two years there. The conditioning will be good enough to fit into Michigan State's system.