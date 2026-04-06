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MSU's Izzo Comments Again on Tre Holloman's Past Portal Decision

Here's what the Spartans' head coach had to say about Holloman's unexpected departure.
Jacob Cotsonika|
Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Tre Holloman during the second half of their exhibition against Northern Michigan on Sunday, Oct. 13.
Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Tre Holloman during the second half of their exhibition against Northern Michigan on Sunday, Oct. 13. | Drew Kochanny/USA-Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Michigan State Spartans

The fact that Tre Holloman played for another school besides Michigan State still feels a bit weird.

From now on, he'll be the "yeah, but" whenever one tries to think about which players could be back next season. His departure for NC State means that anyone can leave for somewhere else. It didn't make much sense then, and it still doesn't make much sense now.

What Izzo Said

Michigan State's Tom Izzo smiles from the bench during a game against Maryland
Michigan State's Tom Izzo smiles from the bench during a game against Maryland at the Breslin Center on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"Usually, when people leave here, it's because they graduated," Tom Izzo said on The Drive with Jack, hosted by Jack Ebling, on Friday. "And Jase [Richardson], we didn't predict that he'd go [after one season], and yet it worked out great for him. And of course, we lost another one that we had no idea would [leave], and I think both parties lost out on that."

You don't need to read between the lines too much to know that's about Holloman. The Spartans also saw Xavier Booker transfer to UCLA and Gehrig Normand go to Santa Clara, but both of those decisions felt much more mutual. Booker was a starter for the Bruins this year, while Normand missed the entire season due to injury.

Holloman's Season at NCSU

Tre Holloma
Jan 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman (5) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Petersen Events Center. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

One part of what has made Holloman's choice more baffling is that there hasn't been a tangible increase in his role. Holloman almost certainly would have been Michigan State's starting two-guard this past season if he had remained with the school.

Instead, Holloman got that role on a worse team and left a positive legacy at MSU behind. In exchange, Holloman received an increase of just 2.5 minutes per game from his junior year in East Lansing to his senior year with the Wolfpack. That came with a nearly identical scoring output (9.1 to 9.2 points per game), fewer shots per game (8.2 to 6.8), and fewer assists per game (3.7 to 2.1).

Tre Holloma
Mar 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman (5) brings the ball to the basket against Stanford Cardinal guard Benny Gealer (5) during the first half at Lenovo Center. | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Michigan State felt like it was a Tre Holloman away from being even better this season, too. Inconsistency at the two was one of the biggest things that plagued the Spartans in 2025-26, with Trey Fort falling a bit short of expectations after transferring in from Samford to replace him.

Holloman being on the roster would've given MSU a much-needed wing shooter whom it could rely on to knock down a three or two. He made at least one three-pointer in 24 of the 32 games he played in during N.C. State's season. His 51 made threes, at a rate of 40%, would've ranked third on Michigan State this season.

Tre Holloma
Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) celebrates a three point basket against New Mexico during the second half of the Second Round of NCAA tournament at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, March 23, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

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