MSU's Izzo Expresses Confidence in Roster Retention Pre-Portal

There is a good chance there won't be that many "to enter the transfer portal" headlines around Michigan State this offseason.

Tom Izzo likes what he's heard back from his team in the days since the Spartans' season ended against UConn in the Sweet 16. The transfer portal officially opens on Tuesday, though hundreds of players have already announced their intentions to enter (none for MSU).

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shouts instructions out during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

On a recent appearance on Staudt on Sports , hosted by longtime Lansing sportscaster Tim Staudt, Izzo revealed a little bit about what he's heard back from the players on the team with remaining eligibility.

Of course, things can change once the floodgates are opened on Tuesday, but Izzo seems to think there is a realistic chance that everyone who can come back will do so.

What Izzo Said

Michigan State's Tom Izzo walks in with his staff against Louisville in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"Our guys were great [in meetings after the UConn loss]," Izzo told Staudt. "Now, the next meeting, you start talking money and all the other things, but I was really impressed where our guys were, as far as who wants to leave, who wants to stay, who wants to do this or that."

There are a few players who have realistic portal decisions to make, just based on potential playing time alone. Divine Ugochukwu will still be behind Jeremy Fears Jr. on the depth chart, but incoming freshman Carlos Medlock Jr. is good enough that he very easily can earn some run. Kur Teng is entering his junior year and likely won't be in a position to start. Jesse McCulloch is another candidate after being phased out of the rotation during March.

You also cannot assume everyone comes back, either. Nobody anticipated Tre Holloman to leave for N.C. State, but that happened. Izzo also told Staudt that one player (likely Holloman) has been texting him for three weeks about how he regrets leaving Michigan State. Izzo also recently went on Jack Ebling's show and said that "both parties lost out" from Holloman's departure.

The introduction of agents into the NIL and transfer portal spheres financially incentivizes players and their representation to pursue all offers. At the end of the day, most college players aren't making the NBA, so this might be the best time to make money playing basketball without having to move to a European country across an ocean.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo gives instructions to his team during a game against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"They make it seem like every kid is just interested in the money," Izzo said. "I always say, 'What is our value? What's Michigan State's brand value? What's Tom Izzo's value? What's the program's value?"

Izzo has generally insulated the Spartans from the chaos of the portal. Last year's window, when MSU added four players and lost three, was as crazy as it's gotten. Alas, according to KenPom, Michigan State has been in the upper third of Division I in minutes continuity each of the last four seasons.