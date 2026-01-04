MSU Football to Host All-MAC Lineman on Portal Visit

One of the biggest needs in the transfer portal for Michigan State is the offensive line. The Spartans are losing four of their five starters from 2025.

MSU has already gotten to work in finding people who can fill in those gaps. The Spartans will be hosting Ohio offensive tackle transfer Jordon Jones on a visit on Sunday and Monday, according to a report by On3 .

Dec 30, 2022; Tucson, AZ, USA; Detailed view of an Ohio Bobcats helmet during the 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jones started all 13 of the Bobcats' games this season at right tackle. He received All-MAC Second Team honors following the conclusion of the regular season. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 61.7 this season, charging him with four sacks and 18 pressures allowed across 401 pass-blocking snaps. Jones was also penalized nine times this year.

Wherever Jones decides to play, he will have one year of eligibility remaining. If he were to come to Michigan State, Conner Moore may still occupy the right tackle spot, though he does bring the capability to move to the left side, which was vacated by Stanton Ramil entering the transfer portal. There is always the possibility of moving Jones to guard, where both starting spots are open.

More on Jones, Other Early OL Targets

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

As of Saturday afternoon, Jones is ranked as the 559th overall transfer portal prospect by On3. He attended Paul Blazer High School in Ashland, Ky. Ohio's official roster lists Jones at 6-foot-3 and 287 pounds, which would definitely be undersized for an offensive tackle at the Big Ten level, though not so much as a guard.

Jones is not the only offensive lineman the Spartans are getting to go on a visit soon. Michigan State is also reportedly set to host Colorado State transfer Christian Martin on a visit Sunday and Monday as well. Martin was the starting left tackle at CSU this past season and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Another intriguing transfer portal prospect is North Dakota State transfer Trent Fraley. He has one year of eligibility remaining and was an FCS All-American. Additionally, he is the son of Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley.

Whoever Michigan State adds to the offensive line, they'll end up getting coached by Nick Tabacca. He was previously the longtime OL coach at Wake Forest, where he developed 2025 MSU starting center Matt Gulbin , along with some future NFLers, most notably Zach Tom. Tabacca is replacing Jim Michalczik in that position.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald points while introducing himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald was officially hired by MSU on Monday. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's transfer portal season so far when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW