MSU to Host Top 2027 In-State Lineman on Visit

With the college football offseason underway, new Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff have shifted their focus to the high school recruiting trail. Not only have the Spartans extended offers to several prospects over the past few weeks, but they’re also hosting two Junior Days to close out the month.

The first Junior Day is scheduled for Saturday, and several elite prospects are expected to attend, including a four-star offensive tackle in the 2027 class who’s among the top recruits in Michigan.

Four-Star 2027 In-State Offensive Tackle Set to Visit MSU

As first reported by SpartanMag’s Jason Killop, Michigan State is scheduled to host Jakari Lipsey, a four-star offensive tackle from Loy Norrix High School in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on campus for a visit during the Spartans’ first Junior Day this weekend.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Lipsey was among the first recruits Fitzgerald targeted after taking over as Michigan State’s head coach last month, with the Spartans extending an offer to the four-star tackle on Dec. 17.

The Loy Norrix star is one of the top offensive lineman recruits in the country, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 197 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 18 offensive tackle, and the No. 4 prospect from Michigan.

Michigan State's Rakeem Johnson, right, and Jacob Merritt run a drill during camp on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at the indoor practice facility in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the Spartans entering Lipsey’s recruitment relatively late in his process, his trip to East Lansing will allow Fitzgerald and the new staff to begin building a relationship with him and to discuss the new era of Michigan State football.

Several other programs are pursuing Lipsey with the 6’5”, 290-pound tackle holding offers from Michigan, North Carolina, LSU, and more.

Michigan State offensive lineman Stanton Ramil, right, and Gavin Broscious work out during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of right now, the Wolverines have emerged as an early favorite for Lipse. Not only did he take an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor this fall, but Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives Michigan a 47.3% chance of winning his recruitment.

If Michigan State can make a strong impression on Lipsey during his visit this weekend, the Spartans should be able to improve their standing in his recruitment, making his trip to East Lansing even more critical for Fitzgerald and company.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Putting together a strong recruiting class in his first complete cycle at Michigan State is crucial for Fitzgerald’s long-term success with the program, and recruiting the top talent in Michigan will be a key step in that effort.

If the Spartans can land Lipsey, it would be an excellent start to the Fitzgerald era, and hosting him for a visit should establish Michigan State as a firm contender in the four-star offensive tackle’s recruitment.

