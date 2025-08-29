How MSU's Omari Kelly Bolsters the Team
One of the most recognizable moments in all of college football history happened in a match between the Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2014 season.
It was the last play of a tied-up game before overtime, and Alabama attempted a field goal that missed and was caught by punt returner Chris Davis.
Moments later, Davis was in the end zone, the Tigers had won the game and they were headed to a national championship.
Heading into the 2025 season, where not many outside of the Michigan State community is anticipating much success from the Spartans, wins are going to be very close.
In those games, the Spartans' punt returner, Omari Kelly, has the chance to make the same impact as Davis, due to his consistent strengths, lengthy experience and minimal weaknesses.
The Consistent Strengths
Kelly has hands that won't drop a punt, and he has very recently done what Davis did and scored a kick return touchdown, albeit against a weaker school in comparison to Alabama.
Last year, Kelly averaged close to 80 receiving yards a game, so he also has the capabilities to play a noticeable role in the offense, along with his role as a punt returner.
Kelly also has a valuable clutch factor to him, having scored a game-winning touchdown on fourth down during his season debut last year, adding to his résumé.
The Lengthy Experience
Kelly is entering his senior season at MSU and is with his third different Division I program, having learned much about hard work and technique at his previous spots.
The season in which he had the most playtime was last year, and he had all of his career highs during that season.
His recent highs give him confidence in his abilities will allow him to be the piece Jonathan Smith wanted him to be when bringing Kelley in; however, he isn't perfect, and like everybody, he has some weaknesses.
The Minimal Weaknesses
- One main issue arises when talking about Kelly, simply being that he has never started against teams of Big Ten caliber.
- He had been with the Auburn and played against strong opponents before, but he had never started nor had more than five catches across the full 2022 or 2023 season.
Kelly has the potential to be huge for the Spartans, and his first opportunity to prove his skill will likely come on Friday, when he should get to prove to the fans his strength as a player alongside the other special teams players.
