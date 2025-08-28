A Look at MSU's Key Specialists
Although in the midst of a rebuild, the Michigan State Spartans are hungry for victory in the upcoming 2025 season, and much of the pressure for victory lands on quarterbacks, O-linemen, or pass catchers.
While every position is important, tough games come down to one or two points, and the players that will truly set MSU up for success are the special teams, namely redshirt sophomore Tarik Ahmetbasic and redshirt junior Ryan Eckley.
Jonathan Smith said on Monday that Ahmetbasic is a game-time decision for Friday's opener against Western Michigan. But nonetheless, he's the Spartans' No. 1 option.
Ahmetbasic and Eckley's importance means that they have to be cut out for the job, so what strengths do they bring to the team and what weaknesses follow?
The Strengths: Ryan Eckley
- The kicking squad begins with the far more experienced Spartan in Ryan Eckley, who is entering his redshirt junior season at MSU.
- Last season, Eckley posted a Big Ten-leading 47.9-yard punting average, an insanely high punting length compared to the average distance of 42-43 yards, which placed him as the third-best punter in school history.
- His consistency did not come from a fluke year, for his career average is more than a yard longer than anyone else in MSU History. Eckley's consistency is what the Spartans need when their offense collapses and they are within 20 of their own end zone.
- If not for the consistency, then it is needed to look at his amazing ball placement.
- Eckley has placed 29 percent of his punts within the 20-yard line, better than a touchback by a long shot, and 17 of those within the ten, setting up potential safeties for the defense.
- However; even with his massive help to the team, Eckley does not score points, which is where Ahmetbasic come in.
The Strengths: Tarik Ahmetbasic
- Coming in as the replacement for star kicker Jonathan Kim, Ahmetbasic has big shoes to fill, but he is relatively unknown.
- Most of his data comes from his high school days, where he was a beast in his senior season where he did not miss once out of 49 kicks.
- At least in High School, Ahmetbasic was intensely accurate, so hopefully that will transfer to the Spartan Nation.
The Weaknesses
- Although Ryan Eckley is very well-rounded, he has one issue: he hasn't punted enough, unlike a proven punter such as Will Karoll.
- What would have been the third-best punting average in MSU history was not claimed due to the fact that he did not meet the minimum stat requirement.
- The same issue goes for Ahmetbasic. Neither player has had enough time on the gridiron to prove themselves 100% capable.
Since the Spartans are aiming for a championship soon, even though it might not be this year, the special teams are doubtless important, and if they can prove themselves trustworthy this season a bowl game victory is more than just possible, but a likelihood.
