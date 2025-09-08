MSU's Omari Kelly's One-Game Redemption Story
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State wide receiver Omari Kelly was the very first Spartan to get the ball and the very last against Boston College on Saturday Night.
From a lost fumble to catching a walk-off two-point conversion, Kelly experienced one of the ultimate redemption stories that can be told from the span of one football game.
"I would like to shout my teammates out for not giving up on me," Kelly said after the 42-40 win. "Rough first half, I'm just out there trying stuff and it didn't go my way. But I wanted to say that I appreciate them for sticking with me and still trusting me throughout the whole game."
Early Struggles
It would've been easy for Kelly to become dejected with his individual performance in the first quarter. After Michigan State's defense forced a three-and-out to begin the game, he became the first Spartan to have the ball in his hands on the ensuing punt, but he coughed up the ball and gave it back to Boston College.
After MSU's Jordan Hall forced a fumble and got the Spartans the ball back, they were able to quickly move the ball down the field. On first-and-10 from the BC 21, Kelly got the ball on an end-around and lost the ball again when he tried to hurdle a defender. Fortunately for Michigan State and Kelly, the ball ended up out of bounds after it was flung about 10 yards downfield.
Through the first half, Kelly did not have a catch.
Bouncing Back
With Michigan State trailing 21-14 coming out of the halftime break, it didn't take long for Kelly to get going.
The Spartans got the ball first in the third quarter, but they quickly faced a third-and-7. That's when Kelly flipped the switch, coming through for a 30-yard catch on a deep ball to keep the drive going. One play later, Aidan Chiles found Nick Marsh for a 41-yard touchdown.
In the fourth, Kelly also had a 17-yard catch during the team's attempted game-winning drive. It was the high point of that drive, as it got Michigan State to Boston College's 41-yard line.
Kelly shone the most when it mattered the most, though. During the first overtime, he got the call twice for 13 yards, with one converting a third down. That gave him his final stat line of four catches for 60 yards, all of which came after halftime.
What completes the circle is the play that doesn't count towards Kelly's stats. After Chiles ran in a touchdown to tie it at 40-40 in double overtime, MSU just needed the two-point conversion to win the game. On the play, Chiles rolled right and then looked back to his left, delivering a strike in the back corner of the endzone to give the Spartans the win.
Kelly's Successful Start
Through two games, Kelly still stands as Michigan State's top receiver. His 11 receptions and 135 receiving yards both sit at first on the team.
He's only going to be in East Lansing for one year, but the Middle Tennessee State transfer that began his career at Auburn appears to have risen as a real difference-maker for the Spartans.
Kelly and 2-0 Michigan State will be in action next against Youngstown State next Saturday, Sept. 13. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on Big Ten Network.
