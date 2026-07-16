One Assistant Football Coach Critical to Spartans' 2026 Success

A new era of Michigan State Spartans football begins soon as training camp rapidly approaches. First-year head coach Pat Fitzgerald has been tasked with taking the Spartans back to national prominence, where they once stood tall as a Big Ten contender for many years under former head coach Mark Dantonio.

Fitzgerald has spent the offseason growing the program in his vision, whether on the practice field, in the weight room, or in position meetings for each role on both sides of the ball. He has structured his staff with a combination of experienced coaches and up-and-comers who want to make a name for themselves in college football. One coach in particular should play a significant role in the Spartans' hopeful turnaround.

That person is John McNulty, who is the key to unlocking the potential of quarterback Alessio Milivojevic.

John McNulty Could Be Key to Spartans'' Offensive Success

Michigan State quarterbacks coach John McNulty looks on during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McNulty is as experienced as they come, beginning his coaching career at Michigan as a graduate assistant from 1991-1994, later leading the charge with the Jacksonville Jaguars' historic wide receiver duo of Jimmy Smith and Keenan McCardell. He has coached quarterbacks, tight ends, and wide receivers, including serving as the offensive coordinator at Boston College and Rutgers on two separate occasions.

This is a well-respected coach in the college and NFL sphere—one that the Spartans are lucky to have. Why is McNulty so important to Michigan State this season? His experience could help Milivojevic explore new heights at East Lansing in 2026.

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic throws a pass against Michigan during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Milivojevic took over as the starter halfway through the season over Aidan Chiles and proved to be the better signal-caller for the second half of the year. There were moments of anticipation, layered passes, progressing through reads, and consistent poise and composure that stood out with a below-average offensive line. Now, it is McNulty who must iron out the inconsistencies in his game.

McNulty's job is to work closely with Milivojevic, finding consistency in accuracy across all three levels and improving lower-half mechanics. There were times when some of Milivojevic's passes were well off the mark because, in a sense, his lower half was disconnected from his upper half.

McNulty's Experience Will Be Paramount for Milivojevic's Growth

Rutgers offensive coordinator John McNulty during team media day in Piscataway, NJ on Aug. 12, 2018. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The experiences of coaching tight ends and wide receivers could also help McNulty coach up Milivojevic on creating chemistry with some of his new pass-catchers at wide receiver and tight end, such as KK Smith, Fredrick Moore , and Carson Gulker.

McNulty could be one of the Spartans' best hires this offseason. If Milivojevic takes the next step as a quarterback, Michigan State's offense could be in a much better position than expected. When the quarterback is good, so is everything else, which means more wins, consistency, and productivity across the board.

Though a big "if" at this time, Milivojevic could be thankful to McNulty for his potential progression this fall, which could lead to the Spartans making a bowl game for the first time in five years.