What To Make of Michigan State's New Wide Receiver Trio

The Big Ten is the biggest conference in collegiate sports. Since expanding from 14 to 18 teams two years ago, this conference has been dominated by Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana, and Michigan. 10 years ago, you couldn't go without mentioning another team that was once considered a powerhouse in the Big Ten, the Michigan State Spartans.

For the last four years, the Spartans have been a below-.500 program, never sniffing a bowl game, and haven't done so since 2021, when they won 11 games off the legs of Kenneth Walker III and former head coach Mel Tucker. Nothing has come close to the same since, but head coach Pat Fitzgerald hopes to turn that around.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest indicators of MSU's potential success, particularly on offense, is the trio of wide receivers who are expected to be significant pieces this coming season. Chrishon McCray, KK Smith, and Fredrick Moore are the trio who may give Spartans Nation some excitement this fall.

Upside Is Available for Spartans' Wideouts

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) reacts after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I want to be transparent: I like Michigan State, specifically the ceiling for what they could become in 2026. Part of that is the wide receivers, a position I played in high school, which holds a special place in my heart. I'd be a lot higher on this offense if standout pass-catcher Nick Marsh was still around; he transferred to Indiana this past winter, leaving an intriguing crop of wideouts behind.

Having spent some time watching tape of Michigan State's offense and its transfer acquisitions of Smith and Moore, I feel confident in this group under offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan. McCray is the unquestioned No. 1 pass-catcher in the room, but Smith and Moore have some untapped potential that could create some problems for opposing defensive backs.

Michigan State's offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan works with the team during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McCray is likely to provide more value out of the slot but could see more time as the X- or Z-receiver. He's explosive with the ball in his hands and has shown some reliability on film to keep the offense in rhythm. Projected starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic will likely look his way numerous times throughout the year as the No. 2 threat in the offense behind star running back transfer Cam Edwards.

Part of the intrigue with Smith and Moore is that both provide a combination of quickness, success as route-runners, and the athletic profile to provide explosive plays in the Spartans' offense. Moore is the biggest unknown because of his limited-to-no production profile this past fall at Michigan, but Smith was a rotational player at Notre Dame and made some impact plays in the passing game.

MSU Football's WR Trio Could Give Spartan Nation Hope

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kk Smith (11) celebrates scoring against the NC State Wolfpack during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, I believe the Spartans should be better than expected on offense, but it likely depends on Milivojevic's abilities and consistency to keep the offense churning. Otherwise, the unit will run through Edwards, figuratively and literally.

McCray, Smith, and Moore may be a true X-factor trio. Spartan fans have every right to feel the way they do about this group either way. I'm choosing to believe in their upside to the point that it could help Michigan State surprise skeptics, score big points, and create explosive plays weekly in a crowded Big Ten.