John McNulty Shares Strengths of MSU's Deep QB Room

Michigan State has positioned itself well in the quarterback room.

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald has already named Alessio Milivojevic as the starter, but other names behind him are helping strengthen the depth for MSU at football's most critical position. The Spartans' new quarterbacks coach, John McNulty , who entered the program after Mike Bajakian left for the Cleveland Browns, went over each of the four quarterbacks' strengths on Thursday.

Alessio Milivojevic

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic throws a pass during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McNulty first raved about Milivojevic's leadership. That's been a common theme this winter and spring, as Michigan State's new starting quarterback was heavily involved in helping the staff recruit transfer portal prospects and sell the staff's vision. Those leadership qualities have seeped into the spring, it appears.

"You can tell the team really rallies around him and really is drawn to him, and I think he works at it," McNulty said. "I think he works at these relationships that he has with, whether it's the O-line, all the different position groups, and some of those guys have just got here, too... From a leadership standpoint, he's really exceeded any expectations I think I would have."

Cam Fancher

Michigan State's Cam Fancher throws a pass during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Backing up Milivojevic is UCF transfer Cam Fancher . Being a mobile lefty, Fancher would definitely be a change of pace from when Milivojevic, more of a pocket-passing righty, is in the game. The main thing McNulty seems to like is that Fancher's eyes stay up whenever he has to move in or bail from the pocket.

"When he moves in the pocket, he's moving, looking to throw," McNulty said. "He's made a lot of good throws on the move. Some guys, when they pull the ball down, they're running. They don't have confidence in their arm. They're more of a running guy. What I've seen with him is, he's trying to make the play work."

Leo Hannan

Michigan State's Leo Hannan looks to throw during football practice on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leo Hannan starts off the back end of the quarterback room this year. He is entering his redshirt freshman season, but was a primary backup for a few games last year while Aidan Chiles was unavailable. His production has been good this spring, scoring on five of the six drives he'd led. McNulty also likes how curious Hannan is.

"Leo is, really, a tremendously smart guy," McNulty said. "Anytime you ask a question, it's almost like the guy in the class, you have to say, 'Somebody else other than Leo.' There's only four guys in the class, but he can answer before you even ask the question."

Kayd Coffman

Michigan State's Kayd Coffman throws a pass during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

True freshman Kayd Coffman has also been getting rave reviews from the staff. Fitzgerald personally pointed him out on Tuesday as someone he's been pleased with, saying, "he's just jumped into the deep end and really embraced it." For McNulty, the ability to adjust and adapt quickly has been the big positive.

"He learns from [his mistakes]," McNulty said. "And the next day, it doesn't happen again."

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images