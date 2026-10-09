One Interesting Future Opponent MSU Fans Should Monitor

The Spartans are having a rough season, to say the least, as they have been riddled with injuries and struggling at nearly every position in some form.

However, they still have a shot at reaching a bowl game no matter how unrealistic it sounds, and one of the four teams they have a reasonable shot at defeating to reach a bowl game will be much harder than the others.

The Washington Huskies at Face Value

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) reacts against the USC Trojans during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Huskies have shown promise but have also struggled to execute in Big Ten play, as both of their losses this season have been in conference play, albeit against two pretty good teams: USC and Minnesota.

So while they have not had the best opportunity to win against lesser teams in the Big Ten, without any extra motivation on the Spartans' part, it seems like this will be one of the harder match on MSU's path to a bowl game; however, things get a bit harder when looking at just how they lost to USC and Minnesota.

How the Washington Huskies Have Fared This Season

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) passes the ball against the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First things first, the Huskies will be a tough draw to face when it comes to finding offense, as they have one of the sneakily better defensive units in the Big Ten. Against USC, currently the 18th-ranked team in the nation, they held the Trojans to 25 points.

In their five prior games, the Trojans averaged well over 30 points, with three games above 40 total points; the only other time they were held in the twenties was against the 13th-ranked Oregon Ducks, who managed to hold them to 27.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) scrambles with the ball against the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With how MSU's offense has been looking as of late, with a real lack of explosive plays and really any energy at all, the Huskies are primied to be one of the hardest games on the Spartans' schedule that is actually reasonably winnable. Their other recent match against the Minnesota Golden Gophers is worth looking at as well.

Minnesota isn't one of the best teams in the nation or anything, but they have beaten teams like Michigan , and they only won by three against the Huskies, which could have easily gone in Washington's favor. If Washington can compete with teams that are technically supposed to be better than them, then MSU will have a lot more work to do come game time. The Spartans look to build momentum this week.