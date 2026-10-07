The Spartans have been going through one of the most challenging years injury-wise that they have seen in a while, as a multitude of players, mostly on defense, have been taken off the field for at least a couple of weeks to the entire season.

This, along with the fact that MSU is in the rebuilding phase of its program and its new head coach, Pat Fitzgerald, is in his first year coaching the team, meant that the Spartans were not supposed to be able to do all that much come big games or even a bowl game.

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald listens to a referee as Nebraska’s touchdown catch is being reviewed during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There was, of course, still hope of some sort, but it was often small and not widely believed in, especially when it came to MSU's biggest game of the year against their rival Michigan, as there was supposedly a huge skill gap between the two teams and other games, like MSU's next game against Illinois , had better chances.

At the start of the year, it definitely seemed like the Wolverines were far better than MSU, aside from a win that was one second away from being a loss against Western Michigan, but then Michigan fell off the top 25, and things seemed to look a bit better. Now that the Spartans are heading into week six, it is looking more than better; it is looking winnable despite all the changes that have taken place.

Why Michigan Game Is More Winnable Than Ever

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, walks the end zone with the team before the football game against Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Having an injured defense is not what you want to see when going into a rivalry game, and even though MSU is still a ways away from playing the Wolverines it still seemed like it was going to be a major handicap when it came to actually coming out on top, along with an offense that could only get big plays every once in a while.

A couple weeks ago the only reasoning for hope was that the Spartans have been able to keep it close every year for many of the past seasons no matter how good or bad they actually were as a team, because it was a rivalry game that got everybody more riled up than ever.

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, talks with Jaziun Patterson, left, and Marvis Parrish before the football game against Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, one more thing arises: Michigan's offense has proven to be incredibly lacking. They lost to the Minnesota Golden Gophers 20-14 and looked like they could not get anything good going, along with some questionable play from their star quarterback, Bryce Underwood, who threw two picks.

A lot can change come time for the game to be played, but it is looking more and more like MSU can actually compete against their rival, and compete for a win.