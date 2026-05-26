One Reason MSU Football Can Win Each Game on 2026 Schedule

No, this is not a prediction that Michigan State football will go 12-0.

MSU football is entering a new era with Pat Fitzgerald . The program's four-year streak of losing seasons is the longest it has seen since the '80s. Many are hoping for newfound optimism this fall, which comes with 12 guaranteed opportunities. Here is a reason the Spartans can win each one of them:

Toledo: Also Starting Anew

Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mercer Bears head coach Mike Jacobs watches warmups at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Will McLelland-Imagn Images

Michigan State's Week 1 matchup is against another team with a brand-new head coach. Toledo lost Jason Candle to UConn this offseason and moved to hire Mike Jacobs, who was previously the head coach at Mercer.

That means there has been some serious roster churn for the Rockets -- even more so than MSU. Toledo ranks 130th in the FBS (ninth from the bottom) in returning production from last season. The Spartans are 97th.

Eastern Michigan: Big Ten Muscle

Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace (90) pressures Eastern Michigan quarter back Noah Kim during the Wildcats' 48-23 win at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one is relatively simple: Big Ten teams are supposed to beat MAC teams. Eastern Michigan is a lot more intact than Toledo compared to last season, but the Eagles went 4-8. MSU is also 10-0 all-time against EMU.

Eastern Michigan faced one Power Four team last season: Kentucky, which went 5-7 overall and 2-6 in SEC play. The Wildcats took care of business, 48-23, including a garbage-time EMU touchdown.

Notre Dame: Early-Season Upset History

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during the Blue-Gold spring game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State's toughest game of the season on paper is probably the trip to Notre Dame in Week 3. The Fighting Irish will likely be a top-5 or -10 team to start the season and be expected to make the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame and head coach Marcus Freeman have a history of getting upset early in the season, though. The 2024 Fighting Irish team that made the national title game lost to Northern Illinois in Week 2. Two years before that, Notre Dame lost a Week 2 home game to Marshall.

Nebraska: Run Defense

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The offensive backfield is one of the strengths for the Spartans this coming season, led by UConn transfer Cam Edwards.

MSU's Big Ten opener is against a Nebraska team that struggled to stop the run in 2025. The Cornhuskers ranked 98th in the FBS at stopping the run last year, allowing 175.4 yards on the ground per game.

Wisconsin: Hot Seat Pressure

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell reacts during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

One of the positives about a coaching change is that the "hot seat" becomes cool again. Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell's job security was also definitely in doubt last season, but the Badgers decided to keep Fickell around for at least another year.

That's going to create another pressure cooker of a season. Wisconsin also opens the season with a game against Notre Dame and then travels to Penn State the week before it faces MSU. A 2-2 start (with wins against Western Illinois and Eastern Michigan) would set up a very interesting meeting in Madison.

Illinois: Homecoming Bump

Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) runs with the ball against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. | James Guillory-Imagn Images

It's not the best argument after what happened against UCLA last season, but homecoming should give Michigan State a reason to circle Illinois on the calendar. Next season will mark the 110th homecoming game in the program's history. MSU is 71-35-3 (.659) during those games.

This game will also be the return to East Lansing for former Spartan quarterback Katin Houser .

Northwestern: Fitz's Alma Mater

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald patrols the field during his team's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Perhaps the most storyline-packed matchup is Michigan State vs. Northwestern. You've got Fitzgerald against his alma mater that fired him a few years ago on one end, and then two-year starting quarterback Aidan Chiles facing his old team on the other.

This game might be the juiciest game at Spartan Stadium this coming season, from that alone. It's also one of the more winnable games on the schedule. Losing it would be a gut punch.

UCLA: Rose Bowl Vibes

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's not the real thing, but playing in the Rose Bowl is playing in the Rose Bowl. Both Michigan State and UCLA have first-year head coaches, but the Bruins are bringing over many players from Bob Chesney's program at James Madison. MSU didn't get that luxury.

Michigan: Fresh Off Bye

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass the ball during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State's bye week is also in the perfect spot. The Spartans will get two weeks to prepare for the rivalry clash with Michigan, rather than one. That week will be the Wolverines' fourth straight week playing, too.

This means the Spartans should be the more rested and more prepared team when they go into Ann Arbor this fall. UM has won the last four battles for Paul, and MSU fans are dying to see the drought end.

Washington: Trap Game

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch on the field prior to the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Michigan State is also in a great spot to catch Washington off guard later on in the season. The Huskies will be coming to East Lansing a week after a big home game against Penn State. Not just that, but UW finishes the season with a home game against Indiana and a trip to rival Oregon.

Oregon: Friday Night Chills

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's gonna get chilly when the Spartans take on a Goliath that is Oregon later on in the year. The average high temperature in Lansing on Nov. 20 is about 45 degrees, but this game will be kicking off at 8 p.m. ET. That would put it closer to about the low of 30 degrees, but sometimes the weather can demand that things get even colder.

Pretty much anything can happen when the temperature keeps dropping, especially if it's snowing that night, because that can partially neutralize projected first-round pick Dante Moore at quarterback. The game gets shortened, which is exactly what an underdog like Michigan State would want.

Rutgers: Struggling Defense

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano watches his players in the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finishing off the season is a road trip to Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights went 5-7 last season, largely being held back by a defense that gave up 31+ points in seven of their nine Big Ten games last season. RU finished with 31.8 points allowed per game, which ranked 115th in the FBS.

The run defense was especially bad. Rutgers allowed 209.9 rushing yards per game in 2025. That finished at 129th in the FBS and dead last in the conference.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald gets his whistle ready during the "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI