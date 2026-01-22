Pat Fitzgerald Accelerates MSU Recruiting Rebuild, Targets Big WR

Michigan State football’s new head coach, Pat Fitzgerald, has completely overhauled the Spartans’ roster ahead of the 2026 season. While retaining several key contributors from last year’s team and keeping most of the 2026 recruiting class intact, Fitzgerald has aggressively attacked the transfer portal, bringing in 29 new players.

With the 2026 roster nearly finalized, Michigan State has shifted its attention to the 2027 high school recruiting class. Earlier this week, Fitzgerald and his staff extended an offer to four-star defensive lineman Brayden Parks from Brother Rice High School in Chicago, Illinois. However, another top target has recently drawn national attention.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald pats his heart at the crowd in attendance for the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dakota Guerrant, one of Michigan State’s top in-state priorities, has been turning heads at the Battle Miami camp, which features many of the nation’s elite high school prospects.

Guerrant, a Harper Woods, Michigan native, is a 6-foot-1 wide receiver and one of the premier players in the 2027 class. He is ranked No. 52 nationally and is the top-ranked player in the state of Michigan, according to 247Sports.

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (1) runs the ball against the Divine Child High School defense during a Division 4 regional final at John Glenn High School in Westland on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At Battle Miami, Guerrant showcased his versatility and polish as a receiver. Whether lining up inside or on the outside, he consistently created separation and proved difficult to contain. His smooth route running and elite run-after-catch ability were on full display, highlighting why he is considered one of the most complete receivers in his class.

247Sports national recruiting analyst Tom Loy came away highly impressed after watching Guerrant compete.

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (1) stands on the field during a Division 4 regional final against Divine Child High School at John Glenn High School in Westland on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He was far and away the most dominant receiver at the tournament and nearly secured Alpha Dog honors,” Loy said. “He projects as a versatile offensive weapon with the ability to line up inside or outside. He combines strong hands, fluid route running, and dynamic run-after-catch ability. He’s a matchup nightmare with his physicality and size. He has a thick lower half, continues to improve his speed, and is a problem for smaller defensive backs to slow down. He’s dangerous on jet sweeps, screens, and vertical routes, and his defensive snaps highlight his instincts and toughness.”

Michigan State and Dakota Guerrant

Michigan State has made Guerrant a priority recruit since the beginning of his high school career. While the Spartans remain firmly in the mix, they face stiff competition from several national programs. Guerrant holds offers from Big Ten powers such as Oregon, Michigan, Penn State, and Ohio State, along with SEC programs including Texas A&M, Tennessee, and LSU.

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant runs against Birmingham Groves during the first half at Harper Woods High School in Harper Woods on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Loy noted that while Oregon, Texas A&M, and Ohio State are often viewed as early favorites, Michigan State should not be overlooked.

“Michigan and Michigan State, in particular, have made him a top in-state priority, with both staffs hosting him and maintaining consistent communication,” Loy said. “Both have been pushing for the junior standout since day one of high school.”

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

As Pat Fitzgerald continues reshaping Michigan State’s roster and recruiting footprint, landing a prospect like Dakota Guerrant would represent a major statement for the program’s future. Keeping the state’s top talent home has long been a priority for the Spartans, and Guerrant’s rise only increases the importance of that mission. With Michigan State firmly in the conversation and maintaining consistent contact, the Spartans have positioned themselves as a serious contender in one of the most competitive recruitments in the 2027 class.