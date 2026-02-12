MSU Players React to Teammate Richardson Making NBA Dunk Contest

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- One former Michigan State player was a surprise addition to this year's lineup of participants in the NBA's annual Slam Dunk contest.

This past Saturday, the NBA announced that Jase Richardson , who starred for the Spartans last season and is now with the Orlando Magic, will be one of four players to take part in the annual dunking showcase. The apparent invitation even seemed to surprise Richardson a little bit, as he tweeted "I guess," in reaction to the official announcement.

Richardson is not exactly known as a high-flyer, which is what makes the announcement a little surprising. According to Torvik, Richardson only converted five dunks during his first and only season at MSU. These were not exactly Coen Carr -esque dunks, either.

Regardless, he's gonna be there during NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. The event is the finale of the events of this coming Saturday. Richardson will compete against Carter Bryant (San Antonio Spurs), Jaxson Hayes (Los Angeles Lakers), and Keshad Johnson (Miami Heat).

Players React to Richardson's Inclusion

Oct 25, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) waits for play to begin in the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

Following Michigan State's practice on Wednesday evening, the topic of Richardson's addition to the dunk contest lineup was brought up. The big dunker, of course, is Carr, who is already one of the best dunkers on Earth before he ever even sets foot on a professional court.

"I mean, we all were surprised," Carr said about it. "I feel like if he was trying to get in the dunk contest, I would have already known if he was trying to really get into it. But, hey, I think he has a chance. I feel like he can do maybe some stuff to get the crowd in it. I feel like he has some tricks up his sleeve."

Carr noted that Richardson has some other people in his circle who were/are pretty good dunkers themselves, too. His father, Jason, also starred at MSU and eventually won back-to-back NBA dunk contest titles in 2002 and 2003 --- those were during his first two years in the league, so perhaps the NBA is trying to generate some parallels there, too.

Additionally, Carr said he would "probably" accept an invitation to the contest if he were to receive one in the future. If there is anyone who can help revive that event's hype to its former glory, it's probably Carr.

Jan 8, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) dunks during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

"It's all fun to me," Carr said. "I don't really look at it as extra stuff to do on the [all-star] break."

Jeremy Fears Jr. , the other key component of MSU's backcourt last year, also offered up a reaction to his teammate getting this type of opportunity.

"I was happy," Fears said when asked what his reaction was. "I have seen it. I know he's got some dunks. I've seen it a little bit last year in practice. He's got more than I think he's shown in an NBA game."

Even if it's a bit of a surprise Richardson is in this event, it is still a chance for him to both surprise people and also represent himself and his former school on a big stage. We'll see what those "tricks up his sleeve" truly are soon enough.

Jan 7, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

