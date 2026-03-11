Timberwolves vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 11

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a loss on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, and they’ll compete the L.A. back-to-back on Wednesday against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clips knocked off the New York Knicks on Monday, and they overtook the Golden State Warriors for the No. 8 seed with that win.

The Wolves are in the mix for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, although the Lakers, Houston Rockets (ahead of them) and Denver Nuggets are all within striking distance with about a month left in the regular season.

With a win, the Timberwolves would secure their season series over the Clippers, as they’ve won two of the first three meetings between these teams in the regular season.

Oddsmakers have set the Clippers as small favorites in this matchup, and there are multiple bets that I’m eyeing – including a player prop – for this Western Conference showdown.

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Timberwolves +1.5 (-102)

Clippers -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Timberwolves: +110

Clippers: -130

Total

227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Timberwolves vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Intuit Dome

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Timberwolves record: 40-25

Clippers record: 32-32

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Timberwolves Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – out

John Collins – out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – out

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Darius Garland OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+143)

Looking for a plus-money prop? Garland is worth a look in this market after back-to-back great shooting games in his return to the starting lineup:

Garland has been hot from beyond the arc since returning to action from a toe injury, shooting 42.9 percent on seven attempts per game in four games with the Clippers.

He has a tough matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, who allow the fifth-fewest 3-pointers per game in the 2025-26 campaign. However, Garland’s role is expanding, as he’s started back-to-back games, playing over 26 minutes in each of them.

In those games, Garland is 8-for-17 from 3 – taking at least eight 3-pointers in both contests. That gives him a terrific floor against the Timberwolves, and I think he’s a little undervalued at +143 to hit three or more shots from deep.

Despite all of his injury issues this season, Garland is still shooting a solid 37.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

So far this season, these teams have played three low-scoring affairs, all falling short of the total set for tonight (227.5).

The last meeting between these teams finished with just 182 combined points, and they’ve gone for 211 and 215 in their other two games.

The Clippers are 28th in the NBA in pace, so naturally they play more low-scoring games since there are fewer possessions in their matchups. On top of that, the UNDER has hit in 35 of the Timberwolves’ 65 games in the 2025-26 season.

Minnesota has an elite defense (ninth in the league in defensive rating), and it’s yet to crack 110 points in a single game against Kawhi Leonard and company this season.

I’ll gladly take the UNDER with this total in the mid-220s on Wednesday.

Pick: UNDER 227.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

