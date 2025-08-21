Spartan Nation

When Would MSU Have Made a 28-Team CFP?

See who Michigan State would have played in the College Football Playoff over the years if the field included 28 teams.

Jacob Cotsonika

Dec 31, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio (left) and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban (right) shake hands after the 2015 CFP semifinal at the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Last weekend, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that the Big Ten is considering the idea of trying to expand the College Football Playoff from 12 to as many as 28 teams.

Of course, such a change would be a seismic one for the sport and almost give fans a sense of whiplash, given that the last four-team CFP wasn't exactly long ago.

But the possibility requires one to think, "What would such a system look like?" The downside of a 28-team CFP is certainly a lesser emphasis placed upon the regular season, but access to the postseason becomes a lot wider.

For Michigan State, who has one College Football Playoff appearance in 2015, there would have been several other playoff opportunities if this system was put in place.

Former Michigan State QB Connor Coo
Dec 31, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Connor Cook (18) in action against Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of the 2015 CFP semifinal at the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Going back to the 1998 season, when the BCS era began, MSU would have made the playoff nine times if a 28-team system had been put in place. Here is (maybe) what it would have looked like.

CFP Era (2014-Present)

2021 - No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 22 Kentucky

Based upon the CFP rankings, MSU's most recent playoff appearance would have come in 2021. That team, led by All-American Kenneth Walker III, would have hosted the SEC's Kentucky Wildcats at Spartan Stadium in the first round.

Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker II
Nov 27, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates with offensive lineman Blake Bueter (69) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images / Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

If that matchup were to happen, it would have been MSU's first meeting with Kentucky since 1947.

Additionally, a win would matchup the Spartans with either No. 7 Baylor or No. 26 UTSA (highest-ranked AP Poll team not in the CFP rankings).

2017 - No. 16 Michigan State vs. No. 17 LSU

Michigan State QB Brian Lewerk
Nov 18, 2017; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) scrambles out of the pocket during the first half of a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-Imagn Images / Mike Carter-Imagn Images

This one would've been interesting, as MSU would've played host to another SEC school. Both teams finished the regular season 9-3, but the Spartans would have gotten the last hosting spot over the Tigers.

If MSU were to advance in this game though, they would have ran into No. 1 Clemson, though.

2015 - First round bye - No. 3 MSU vs. either No. 14 Michigan or No. 19 Florida

Michigan State DB Jalen Watts-Jackson
Oct 17, 2015; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Jalen Watts-Jackson (20) dives into the end zone for a game winning touchdown as the clock runs out in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Michigan State 27-23. / © Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Now for the team that made it anyways.

This one would probably have been quite juicy, as the Spartans would most likely have had a rematch with Michigan in the same year as the fabled "Trouble with the Snap" game.

In addition, the Michigan-Florida game would have been held in Ann Arbor. That aside, the Wolverines and Gators matched up in the Citrus Bowl, too, with U-M winning that game 41-7.

2014 - No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 25 Minnesota

Michigan State QB Connor Coo
Jan 1, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Connor Cook (18) runs with the ball against the Baylor Bears in the 2015 Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium. The Spartans defeated the Bears 42-41. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In another game that MSU would have hosted in the first round, the 10-2 Spartans (7-1 Big Ten) would have taken on in-conference foe Minnesota (8-4, 5-3 B1G). The Spartans' only two losses that season came against the two teams that eventually met in the national championship game, Oregon and Ohio State.

If MSU were to have won that game, the second-round contest would have been in East Lansing against either No. 9 Ole Miss or No. 24 USC.

BCS Era (1998-2013)

2013 - First round bye - No. 4 Michigan State vs. either No. 13 Oklahoma State or No. 20 Fresno State

Michigan State RB Jeremy Langfor
Oct 25, 2014; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Jeremy Langford (33) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Andrew Gleichert (84) and offensive lineman Dennis Finley (73) during the 2nd half of a game at Spartan Stadium. MSU won 35-11. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-Imagn Images / Mike Carter-Imagn Images

A Spartan team that probably would've gotten a chance in a four-team system, this MSU squad would have gotten a first-round bye and a matchup with either No. 13 Oklahoma State or No. 20 Fresno State in Spartan Stadium in a much more expanded format.

2011 - No. 17 Michigan State at No. 16 Georgia

Michigan State RB Le'Veon Bel
January 2, 2012; Tampa, FL, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Le'Veon Bell (24) stiff arms Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Alec Ogletree (9) during overtime of the 2012 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Michigan State Spartans defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 33-30 in triple overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

This would have been the last time MSU would have begun a CFP on the road. These two teams actually met up during bowl season in 2011, with the Spartans taking down the Bulldogs 33-30 during a dramatic overtime victory in the Outback Bowl.

If MSU were to also be victorious during a true road game, No. 1 LSU would be waiting in the next round.

2010 - No. 9 Michigan State vs No. 24 Hawaii

Despite being co-champs of the Big Ten and being 11-1, the BCS ranked the Spartans ninth in the country, which would have paired MSU with No. 24 Hawaii, who went 10-3 during the regular season.

A win there would have set up a meeting for MSU with either No. 8 Arkansas or No. 23 Florida State.

2008 - No. 18 Michigan State at No. 15 Georgia

Michigan State WR B.J. Cunningha
Jan 1, 2009; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan State Spartans receiver B.J. Cunningham (3) get the ball knocked loose by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Rennie Curran (35) in the third quarter at Florida Citrus Bowl Stadium. The Bulldogs beat the Spartans 24-12. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Here's another matchup with the Bulldogs in Athens. MSU also faced UGA in bowl season that year, with Georgia winning that one 24-12 in the Captial One Bowl.

The winner of this game would have faced No. 2 Florida in the following round.

1999 - No. 9 Michigan State vs No. 24 Arkansas

Former Michigan State head coach Nick Saba
October 16, 1999; West Lafayette, IN; MSU coach Nick Saban yells at his defense after they gave up yet another passing touchdown against Purdue Saturday Mandatory Credit: Rod Sanford/Lansing State Journal-TODAY NETWORK / Lansing State Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

MSU's first appearance in the 28-team CFP would have came in the second year of the format. Led by Nick Saban (who took the LSU job after the regular season in real life), the Spartans would have faced No. 24 Arkansas in Spartan Stadium to open their playoff run.

A win there would have advanced the Spartans to face either No. 8 Michigan or No. 25 Boston College.

Note: The BCS only ranked 15 teams at the time here, Arkansas and Boston College were No. 24 and 25 in the AP Poll.

