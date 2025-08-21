When Would MSU Have Made a 28-Team CFP?
Last weekend, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that the Big Ten is considering the idea of trying to expand the College Football Playoff from 12 to as many as 28 teams.
Of course, such a change would be a seismic one for the sport and almost give fans a sense of whiplash, given that the last four-team CFP wasn't exactly long ago.
But the possibility requires one to think, "What would such a system look like?" The downside of a 28-team CFP is certainly a lesser emphasis placed upon the regular season, but access to the postseason becomes a lot wider.
For Michigan State, who has one College Football Playoff appearance in 2015, there would have been several other playoff opportunities if this system was put in place.
Going back to the 1998 season, when the BCS era began, MSU would have made the playoff nine times if a 28-team system had been put in place. Here is (maybe) what it would have looked like.
CFP Era (2014-Present)
2021 - No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 22 Kentucky
Based upon the CFP rankings, MSU's most recent playoff appearance would have come in 2021. That team, led by All-American Kenneth Walker III, would have hosted the SEC's Kentucky Wildcats at Spartan Stadium in the first round.
If that matchup were to happen, it would have been MSU's first meeting with Kentucky since 1947.
Additionally, a win would matchup the Spartans with either No. 7 Baylor or No. 26 UTSA (highest-ranked AP Poll team not in the CFP rankings).
2017 - No. 16 Michigan State vs. No. 17 LSU
This one would've been interesting, as MSU would've played host to another SEC school. Both teams finished the regular season 9-3, but the Spartans would have gotten the last hosting spot over the Tigers.
If MSU were to advance in this game though, they would have ran into No. 1 Clemson, though.
2015 - First round bye - No. 3 MSU vs. either No. 14 Michigan or No. 19 Florida
Now for the team that made it anyways.
This one would probably have been quite juicy, as the Spartans would most likely have had a rematch with Michigan in the same year as the fabled "Trouble with the Snap" game.
In addition, the Michigan-Florida game would have been held in Ann Arbor. That aside, the Wolverines and Gators matched up in the Citrus Bowl, too, with U-M winning that game 41-7.
2014 - No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 25 Minnesota
In another game that MSU would have hosted in the first round, the 10-2 Spartans (7-1 Big Ten) would have taken on in-conference foe Minnesota (8-4, 5-3 B1G). The Spartans' only two losses that season came against the two teams that eventually met in the national championship game, Oregon and Ohio State.
If MSU were to have won that game, the second-round contest would have been in East Lansing against either No. 9 Ole Miss or No. 24 USC.
BCS Era (1998-2013)
2013 - First round bye - No. 4 Michigan State vs. either No. 13 Oklahoma State or No. 20 Fresno State
A Spartan team that probably would've gotten a chance in a four-team system, this MSU squad would have gotten a first-round bye and a matchup with either No. 13 Oklahoma State or No. 20 Fresno State in Spartan Stadium in a much more expanded format.
2011 - No. 17 Michigan State at No. 16 Georgia
This would have been the last time MSU would have begun a CFP on the road. These two teams actually met up during bowl season in 2011, with the Spartans taking down the Bulldogs 33-30 during a dramatic overtime victory in the Outback Bowl.
If MSU were to also be victorious during a true road game, No. 1 LSU would be waiting in the next round.
2010 - No. 9 Michigan State vs No. 24 Hawaii
Despite being co-champs of the Big Ten and being 11-1, the BCS ranked the Spartans ninth in the country, which would have paired MSU with No. 24 Hawaii, who went 10-3 during the regular season.
A win there would have set up a meeting for MSU with either No. 8 Arkansas or No. 23 Florida State.
2008 - No. 18 Michigan State at No. 15 Georgia
Here's another matchup with the Bulldogs in Athens. MSU also faced UGA in bowl season that year, with Georgia winning that one 24-12 in the Captial One Bowl.
The winner of this game would have faced No. 2 Florida in the following round.
1999 - No. 9 Michigan State vs No. 24 Arkansas
MSU's first appearance in the 28-team CFP would have came in the second year of the format. Led by Nick Saban (who took the LSU job after the regular season in real life), the Spartans would have faced No. 24 Arkansas in Spartan Stadium to open their playoff run.
A win there would have advanced the Spartans to face either No. 8 Michigan or No. 25 Boston College.
Note: The BCS only ranked 15 teams at the time here, Arkansas and Boston College were No. 24 and 25 in the AP Poll.
