Chrishon McCray Is Answer to One Of MSU's Biggest Problems

The Spartans are in the midst of rebuilding from the ground up, starting with a new head coach in Pat Fitzgerald, who is facing many issues left over from last year that he needs to fix.

He has to deal with the departure of Nick Marsh, who would have made the team a much bigger threat in the Big Ten, as well as losing the excellence that punter Ryan Eckley brought before having to leave as well.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ryan Eckley of Michigan State punts the ball during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the issues Fitzgerald must address now is the kick-returning team, which will be much more important to the Spartans' season than many may think.

While there are a few great candidates for the Spartans' kick returner , the best option is returning receiver Chrishon McCray, who is poised to be quarterback Alessio Milivojevic's No. 1 target this year.

Why Chrishon McCray Is the Best Option

Nov 15, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) looks for an incoming pass while Penn State cornerback Zion Tracy (7) covers him in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

After the end of last year, it was looking like McCray was going to be MSU's best option at receiver if they could not bring any new and elite talent in during the off-season.

While an argument could be made that he might not be the best on the team, based on his connection with Milivojevic from last year, he should be at the top of the list no matter what.

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) is tackled after the catch by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) during the first half at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

The importance lies in the fact that he is one of the team's best receivers, having been in East Lansing for at least one season before taking this new responsibility, and he has shown much promise as a receiver during that time.

Therefore, he has all of the experience needed to be the consistency the return team needs before someone new can be brought up, but it comes at a risk.

Why It's a Bit Risky To Play McCray

Michigan State's Chrishon McCray returns a ball after a catch during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While McCray would bring good experience and skill to the return team, someone new can find their place there. The extra play increases the risk of injury, which wouldn't be good for a team like MSU that needs all the help it can get.

The injuries may be very uncommon, but any unnecessary risk when it comes to the top Spartans on the gridiron must be avoided whenever possible.

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) tackles Michigan State wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) after catching a pass in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

One solution is to have McCray return for part of the season before switching with someone he mentors throughout the year; however, Fitzgerald could go in a completely different direction, and this is only one of many solutions to a problem being tackled at this very moment.