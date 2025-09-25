How MSU QB Chiles Stacks Up Vs. Big Ten QBs
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles has enjoyed a breakout season for the Spartans in the first four games of the 2025 season.
In those games, Chiles has completed nearly 69 percent of his passes for 868 yards, nine touchdowns, and only one interception. He has also rushed 40 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns.
Spartan fans are excited that Chiles is seeing the field much better and not turning the ball over at the alarming rate he was last season. According to Pro Football Focus, he has dropped his turnover-worthy throw percentage from 5.1 in 2024 to 2.3 in 2025.
How has Chiles stacked up against the other quarterbacks in his conference? Let’s break down how he has performed compared to other Big Ten gunslingers in 2025.
Completion percentage: 68.6 (10th)
Chiles did not take his easy completions last season, but he has not turned the ball over or put it in harm’s way much this season. He has been efficient in throwing the ball, which has been evident in his numbers.
Ohio State’s Julian Sayin leads the conference in completion percentage at 78.9, and while Chiles is not close to those numbers, he is still performing amicably.
Passing yards: 868 (8th)
Chiles has been much better through the air through the first four games of the 2025 season than his first year starting, which is reflected in his stats.
MSU added better receiving talent around its QB, and the results have paid off. Chiles has benefited from throwing to Omari Kelly and Chrishon McCray this season.
USC’s Jayden Maiava leads the conference in passing yards with 1,223, and Chiles may struggle to keep up with him because of how much the Trojans throw the football. He should ignore where Maiava is at and continue to sling the rock at his pace.
Passing TDs: 9 (T-4th)
When Chiles gets in the red zone, he is converting.
Chiles had 13 passing touchdowns all of last season, and he has nine in the first four games. He should easily eclipse last year’s total.
Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza leads the conference with 14, but Chiles should continue to produce as far as scoring goes. MSU should rest assured it has one of the best quarterbacks in the conference.
