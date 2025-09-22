Chiles Leads MSU QB Room with Game-Winning Potential
The Michigan State Spartans suffered their first loss of the season against the USC Trojans late on Saturday night.
It was a poor showing on the defensive side of the ball, as Joe Rossi’s unit allowed 40-plus points for the third consecutive week. Things must improve there before MSU gets into the meat of conference play.
That was not the fault of quarterback Aidan Chiles, who put up what felt like the necessary numbers for the team to win the game. He threw for 212 yards, three touchdowns, and did not turn the ball over.
While MSU did not win the game, Jonathan Smith and the Spartans learned they have a quarterback who can win them games by himself.
Aidan Chiles' stardom
That is an interesting takeaway after a devastating road loss, but the Spartans witnessed something they had hoped would happen for the last few years: the emergence of an elite quarterback.
Chiles has developed in exactly the way the team has hoped for this season, throwing for nine touchdowns and only one interception (that was not really his fault) through three games.
The Spartans learned that Chiles was a quarterback who could win them football games after the Boston College game, when he accounted for five touchdowns, but Saturday night’s game showed them that it was not a fluke.
One might think: “MSU lost the game. How do we know that Chiles can win them games based on a loss?”
Maybe it’s foolish, maybe it’s blind optimism, but it is hard to imagine the Spartan defense will be as bad as it has been through the first four weeks the season.
If the team allows only around 20-25 points, Chiles and the Spartans will put up enough points for the team to emerge victorious. He does not have to have a Herculean effort every week; just enough to offset what the defense might allow.
Last year, Chiles barely had a grip on how to run the offense. Now, he is making plays outside of structure and throwing touchdowns by reading the defense at an elite level.
As long as the defense holds up its end of the bargain, Chiles is capable of leading this team to victories. Fans would be thrilled if their star quarterback led them to a bowl game.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Aidan Chiles' performance when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.