MSU Deemed Finalist for Yet Another Highly Touted Prospect
Michigan State basketball is in the running for yet another prospect.
The same day the Spartans were revealed to be a finalist for four-star center Ethan Taylor and three-star forward Jalyn Collingwood, Joe Tipton of On3/Rivals reported that four-star power forward Quinn Costello has narrowed down his finalists to six schools, and Michigan State is one of them.
The competitors are Michigan, Purdue, North Carolina, Texas and Minnesota.
Costello is set to visit East Lansing on Sept. 5, the same week of the Spartans' annual "Grind Week."
Who is Quinn Costello?
The prospect, who plays for The Newman School in Boston, Massachusetts, is ranked the No. 1 prospect in his state, the No. 11 power forward in his class and the No. 70 overall recruit in his class, per 247Sports.
Costello detailed his frame and attributes in an interview with Jamie Shaw of On3/Rivals.
“I’d say I’m a 6’10”, long, versatile, wing forward,” Costello said. “I play a lot of the floor, I guard more fours and fives than threes, but I’d say I’m pretty flexible. I can really shoot it, that’s like my number one strength. I’ve been known as a knockdown shooter for most of my life, but I’ve started to do a lot more, like putting on the floor, driving closeouts, offensive rebounding, running the floor, all that stuff.”
Costello will be joined on his official visit to Michigan State by Spartan commit Carlos Medlock Jr., a four-star point guard who will play for Link Academy in Missouri this fall after transferring out of Wayne Memorial (Michigan), and four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis.
The Spartans are up against some tough competition in Costello's recruiting, but it's worth noting that Michigan State is the only school he has an official visit lined up with so far.
it's also crucial that he's visiting during Grind Week, which can make a huge difference. It did for Jase Richardson.
On top of that, Medlock can help the Spartans out when they're together on their visit.
Costello would be a great addition for the Spartans, who will be losing some key pieces in Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper down low after this coming season.
