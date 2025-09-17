A Closer Look At Who Could Replace Luka Vincic
Offensive Lineman Luka Vincic had been playing pretty well during the first two weeks of Michigan State's 2025 football season, but unfortunately, when playing the Youngstown State Penguins during week three, Vincic was injured.
Since the offensive line might be one of the most important parts of MSU's squad, with their intense focus on the run game through Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis, as well as help for growing quarterback Aidan Chiles.
Because of the O-line's importance, Vincic's replacement, Kristian Phillips, will be immensely important, so what has he done in the past to prove that he will fit the role for MSU?
High School
- Georgia is highly competitive when it comes to football, with many top recruits going to the big-name school in their home state in hopes of being a noteworthy Georgia Bulldog.
- Luckily for Phillips, he was in fact a top offensive lineman recruit, forming a relentless determination that has remained with him as he eventually decided to play at MSU.
- Since then, Phillips has had the opportunity, and the former second-best O-lineman in Georgia has taken advantage of what he's been given, but he hasn't been the most fortunate Spartan.
Injury-riddled College Career
- Phillips has played in 12 total games at MSU, with his most recent game being against the Florida Atlantic Eagles in the Spartans' season opener last year.
- Unfortunately for Phillips, he was severely injured in that game and he had to miss the rest of the season to recover.
- His nearest stats from before then come from two years ago where he played 11 games, with 33 total snaps at right guard on offense.
- Coming into the first conference game for MSU against the USC Trojans, he will most definitely prove his capability.
Phillips Going Forward
- Phillips has big shoes to fill, but he has played well for MSU before, and the main issue regards his long break since starting for the team.
- But he proved good before, and with trust in Head Coach Jonathan Smith's coaching style, Phillips should be competing well by the time MSU plays USC.
Vincic was not the only Spartan injured, but he was the most notable for the substantial amount of time he will be missing, and Phillips is a trustworthy replacement, but he will have to prove it on September 20th against the Trojans.
