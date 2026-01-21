Returners, Newcomers and Outlook for Revamped MSU Defensive Line

As new Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald attempts to rebuild the team's culture and identity by returning to its tenacious defensive roots, he'll inevitably face some challenges.

That side of the ball has struggled for a few seasons now, and one of its most important position groups remains underwhelming as spring practice gets closer and closer.

Aside from a few moments here and there, the Michigan State defensive line has not played up to par in the post-Dantonio years, and the group has lost 11 players from last year's team -- including starters like Alex VanSumeren, Quindarius Dunnigan, and Jalen Thompson.

Assessing the Returning Players

The Spartans have eight total defensive linemen returning from last season, including Anelu Lafaele, Ben Roberts, and Kekai Burnett. Defensive tackles Derrick Simmons and Mikeshun Beeler also figure to be a bigger part of the equation as rising young players. Simmons made three tackles in two games last fall, while Beeler appeared in one game in 2024.

Lafaele and Roberts are the standouts here as returning starters and contributors. Both transferred into the program under Jonathan Smith and impressed in bursts. Lafaele was one of Michigan State's best pass rushers in 2025, with seven tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble while being limited to just five games due to injury.

Roberts, on the other hand, is a much-needed veteran presence on the defensive interior after the losses of VanSumeren, Jalen Satchell, and others. The redshirt senior hasn't quite been as good as expected after transferring from Oregon, but he's the best option in a thin group and still has high potential.

Kekai Burnett was one of the best defensive end recruits in 2024 and saw some extended playing time in 2025 as a redshirt freshman. He appeared in 10 games, but his impact was rather limited. Again, this is a player with high potential, but his limited experience and track record at the college level (to no fault of his own) are worrisome if he's considered a starter.

The rest of the returning group brings more murkiness, as the majority have yet to see the field.

New Additions to the Defensive Line

With the transfer portal, teams have a way of adding accomplished players during the offseason, but Michigan State has only landed four transfer defensive linemen so far. It's difficult to assess what this group really brings to the table, as again, they all have little experience and impact on their resumes.

Carlos Hazelwood has been mentioned as a potential impact player, joining the Spartans from the University of Toledo. However, he has only played in 10 games and made seven tackles in his career, adding to the concerns MSU fans should have about the group's overall experience.

Edge Trey Lisle has intriguing length for a pass-rusher at 6-foot-7 but only has 11 career tackles. Defensive tackle Eli Coenen has the same length and comes from a quality Illinois program, but he did most of his damage playing for Division II Bemidji State. Weber State transfer Keahnist Thompsom is the most accomplished of the four, with 63 career tackles, including five sacks and 10.5 TFLs. He's probably the one who could compete for a starting spot.

Diving into the freshman class, Michigan State only has two incoming players who play on the defensive line: three-star recruits Hudson Aultman and Cory House. Mostly unknown names for now, but there could be a way to fit into the rotation with how thin this group is.

Overall Outlook



There are many unknowns with the Michigan State defensive line at this point. Overall, the group has a mixture of skill and experience, but the veteran players are few and far between, and the additions have had a limited impact on paper. Because of that, many young players may see the field in 2026.

That could be a great thing or a horrifically bad thing. Many of these guys were considered high-potential players yet haven't had the opportunity to live up to the billing. But with as important as the defensive line is to a Spartan defense, it needs to get these decisions right, and its depth and development will be the storyline to watch as it asserts itself in the identity of the program.

