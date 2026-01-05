Robyn Fralick Earns Landmark After Spartans Beat Illini

Michigan State women’s basketball has been rolling to start Big Ten play. Now 3–1 in conference action, the Spartans picked up their third Big Ten win with a victory over Illinois, improving to 14–1 overall. The win also marked a milestone for head coach Robyn Fralick, who earned the 250th victory of her head coaching career.

Michigan State controlled the game early, taking a 12-point lead into halftime with a 44–32 advantage. The second half proved to be much tougher, as Illinois clawed its way back into contention.

First Half

Senior forward Grace VanSlooten dominated the opening half, scoring Michigan State’s first six points and finishing the half with 14 points, all in the paint. She was also active on the glass, grabbing two offensive rebounds in the first quarter alone.

MSU senior Grace VanSlooten (14) left the game against Illinois with an injury Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

VanSlooten was not the only Spartan making an impact early. Sophomore guard Kennedy Blair and junior Rashunda Jones also delivered strong first-half performances. Blair asserted herself inside, scoring eight points in the paint, while also dishing out four assists, three of which led to Emma Shumate three-pointers. Jones showcased her perimeter shooting, going 2-for-2 from three-point range in the first half.

Second Half

The second half was more challenging for the Spartans. After shooting 18-of-39 from the field and 5-of-12 from three in the first half, Michigan State went just 9-of-24 from the field and 1-of-4 from beyond the arc in the second.

Illinois sophomore Berry Wallace kept the Illini within striking distance, scoring 10 points in the third quarter. Michigan State extended its lead to 15 points following a Jones jumper with 4:04 remaining in the third, but Illinois responded by scoring the final five points of the period. MSU entered the fourth quarter with a 58–50 lead.

Illinois opened the final period by scoring the first five points, cutting the deficit to 58–55 with 8:19 remaining. Sophomore guard Juliann Woodard came off the bench and drilled a timely three-pointer to push the Spartans’ lead back to six.

Michigan State's Juliann Woodard shoots over DePaul defenders Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024 at the Breslin Center. Michigan State won 89-61 for their 9th straight win and best ever start. | Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite going more than two minutes without a field goal, Michigan State stayed composed at the free-throw line, rebuilding a 10-point lead at 68–58. Illinois continued to battle, and a Cearah Parchment jumper with 11 seconds left cut the lead to 77–75. However, Jones and Blair helped the Spartans go 14-for-15 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, sealing the victory.

Michigan State’s ability to withstand Illinois’ second-half push showcased the team’s poise and depth, even when shots stopped falling. With strong interior play, timely shooting, and clutch free-throw execution, the Spartans continue to prove they are built for the grind of Big Ten play.

As conference action ramps up, Michigan State’s balance and resilience will be key as it looks to remain among the league’s top contenders.