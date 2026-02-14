Spartans Seek Redemption in Rematch Against Michigan

Michigan State Spartans women's basketball has struggled to regain momentum following its overtime loss to in-state rival Michigan Wolverines women's basketball. In their last four games, the Spartans have dropped three, including a 86–63 blowout loss to No. 2 UCLA Bruins women's basketball.

UCLA has been one of — if not the — best teams in the country this season, boasting a 24–1 record. The Bruins are led by All-American and projected top-five WNBA Draft pick Lauren Betts. Betts is averaging 16.4 points and eight rebounds per game, and she dominated the Spartans with 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting, along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Michigan State's Rashunda Jones, front, moves the ball as UCLA's Kiki Rice defends during the first quarter on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Michigan State, scoring was a major issue. No player made more than four field goals. Rashunda Jones led the team with 15 points, while Emma Shumate added 12. Both shot 4-of-10 from the field.

Grace VanSlooten and Kennedy Blair also struggled after strong performances against Penn State. Kennedy finished with 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting (2-of-5 from three), while VanSlooten scored just eight points on 3-of-14 shooting.

Michigan State's Emma Shumate makes a 3-pointer against Michigan during the third quarter on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, Michigan State will travel down I-96 for a rivalry rematch in Ann Arbor, looking to avenge its 94–91 overtime loss to Michigan on February 1.

Spartans’ First Loss to Michigan

Michigan State's Jalyn Brown makes a 3-pointer against Michigan during the second quarter on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In their previous meeting, both teams delivered offensive showcases. Each shot 50% from the field across all four quarters and better than 40% from three-point range. The difference came in overtime, where Michigan shot a perfect 4-of-4 from the field, while MSU went just 2-of-8.

Blair recorded her fourth double-double of the season with 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting and 10 rebounds. Jalyn Brown matched her with 21 points of her own, shooting 9-of-12 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Michigan’s Momentum

Michigan enters the matchup at 21–4 overall and 12–2 in Big Ten play, fresh off a dominant 80–58 road win over Northwestern Wildcats women's basketball.

Sophomore Olivia Olsen led the way with 21 points, seven assists, and eight rebounds on 9-of-17 shooting. Syla Swords added 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting, while Kendall Dudley contributed 12 points off the bench on 6-of-9 shooting.

Michigan has been the top offensive team in the Big Ten, averaging 86 points per game, while also holding opponents to just 62 points per contest.

One key factor to watch in the rematch will be perimeter play. Michigan ranks 14th in the conference in three-point shooting at 33%, while Michigan State ranks fifth at 36%. How well the Spartans defend the arc — and capitalize on their own outside shooting — could ultimately decide the game.

This rivalry rematch comes at a pivotal moment for Michigan State. After a difficult stretch that has seen consistency slip away, the Spartans have an opportunity to reset their trajectory with a statement win over their in-state rival.

