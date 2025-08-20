Captaincy a Well-Deserved Honor for MSU's Sam Edwards
There are not many players that have been more team-centric than Michigan State sixth-year linebacker Sam Edwards. On Monday, Edwards' willingness to help his team out any way he can was recognized by his teammates, as he was named one of the team's five captains.
Along with Edwards, MSU's other four captains were junior QB Aidan Chiles, redshirt senior OL Matt Gulbin, graduate DL Quindarius Dunnigan and junior LB Jordan Hall.
Edwards is one of just two sixth-year seniors on Michigan State's roster that have spent their entire careers in East Lansing, with the other being fellow linebacker Darius Snow.
Throughout the years, Edwards has done more than just stick at the linebacker position for the Spartans. Really, his biggest contribution for MSU has been on special teams. The majority of Edwards' snaps last year came as a member of the Spartans' kick return and punt coverage teams, but he even has served as the team's long snapper at points across each of the last two seasons, as well.
Off-field accomplishments
What is also impressive about Edwards is the example he sets and all the accomplishments he has off the field.
Across his years in East Lansing, Edwards has received a flurry of academic honors. He has received Academic All-Big Ten honors four times and is a four-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. Edwards already graduated in 2024 after double majoring in international relations and political theory and constitutional democracy.
In addition, Michigan State's bio on Edwards lists off a litany of community events and/or projects that he has been involved with over the last couple of years.
Local kid
Edwards is also a guy that fully understands what being a Spartan is, partially because he grew up in the area. He hails from Williamston, Michigan, and attended Lansing Catholic High School, which is a mere 10-minute drive away from Spartan Stadium.
While attending Lansing Catholic, Edwards was recognized as a first-team all-state linebacker by several selecting outlets. His high school career culminated in a 13-1 senior season and a Division 5 state championship, with Edwards recording 20 tackles and a sack in the title game. He was named the game's MVP, as well.
Stay up to date with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Kenny Willekes when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.