BREAKING: MSU's Chiles Named to Prestigious Watch List
Another Michigan State Spartan has been recognized among the best at their respective position going into the 2025 college football season.
On Tuesday, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. revealed its 2025 watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which honors the best upperclassman quarterback in college football.
Michigan State junior quarterback Aidan Chiles was among those considered.
Chiles enters his second season with the Spartans and third overall. This will be his second year as a full-time starter and one in which he is expected to take a leap as he looks to lead Michigan State to a successful 2025 campaign.
The staff worked with Chiles this offseason as he looks to limit mistakes he made in his first season in East Lansing and take the next step as the leader of the offense.
Brian Lindgren on Aidan Chiles:
"That process as a young quarterback, I think we talked about it a little bit coming out of the spring -- I think he (Chiles) learned a tremendous amount, just through some of the ups and downs of last season, and I felt like he kind of finished the season on an upward trend," Michigan State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said earlier in fall camp.
"I do think bringing in Jon Boyer in as the quarterback coach and someone who is around him all the time, as far as dialing into some technique stuff and some areas of focus, as far as pocket, just subtle movement in the pocket. I just think it's been exciting to watch him grow.
"I also think for him, just an understanding of defensive football and how defenses are trying to attack him. I think that for a young quarterback, you understand some of those looks that you're seeing and the game slows down a little bit for you. And so, it's been, like I said, it's been fun to watch him grow in those areas, and this camp will be another good two weeks for him."
Other notable names on this year's Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List are Texas' Arch Manning, Penn State's Drew Allar, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Clemson's Cade Klubnik, Miami's Carson Beck, Alabama's Ty Simpson, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers and former Spartan quarterback Sam Leavitt, who is now at Arizona State, which he led to a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance last season.
Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders won the award last season.
