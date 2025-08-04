Michigan State Pushing for Brother of Commit
Michigan State is always looking to bring in-state talent to its program. It starts with building from the inside out, which is something we typically see the Spartans do when it comes to recruiting. They have landed many of their top targets in the 2026 class, including four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman.
One of the staff's top picks in the 2027 class is one of the better players inside the state, but even more importantly, the brother of a current commit. This has been a development that has led many to believe the Spartans are the team to beat in this recruitment.
Michigan State wide receiver commit Samson Gash is the brother of a very talented in-state 2027 prospect, Gideon Gash. Samson Gash is one of the better commits in the class at the wide receiver position, with many people expecting a great final season of high school ahead of him.
The wide receiver commit made his decision back in June. He committed to the Spartans over the Alabama Crimson Tide, who offered him late, the West Virginia Mountaineers and more.
Gideon Gash is a cornerback, on the other hand. He holds many different offers at this time, as he is recruited by a variety of different conferences and programs. Some of his offers are from the Kansas Jayhawks, Indiana Hoosiers, the Michigan Wolverines and, of course, the Spartans.
The Spartans will absolutely look to add his commitment in the 2027 class, but they will need to do more work in his commitment. It is a good sign that one brother is committed, but can they get both? This is something to pay attention to, as they have hopes of getting the best talent to Michigan State.
It is also worth noting that, like his brother, Gideon Gash is an in-state prospect, which should make Michigan State an even more intriguing destination for him.
The Gash brothers both play at Detroit Catholic Central.
There is no commitment date that has been set at this time for Gideon Gash, and a visit to East Lansing has yet to be set.
