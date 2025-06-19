Spartans Offer '27 Four-Star CB, Brother of Current Target
The Michigan State Spartans are going after a pair of highly touted brothers from Detroit Catholic Central High School as they extended an offer to 2027 four-star cornerback Gideon Gash, he announced via social media on Wednesday afternoon.
Gash is the younger brother of 2026 three-star athlete Samson Gash who is heavily considering the Spartans and recently took an official visit to East Lansing.
The younger Gash is the No. 8 prospect in the state of Michigan and the No. 35 overall cornerback in the country for the 2027 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. The Novi native stands 6-4, 190 pounds, more of an oversized cornerback, but has the intangibles to be a threat in the secondary.
Gash has 11 total offers so far, and the Spartans, Indiana and West Virginia are the latest to show interest in the month of June. As a four-star recruit, he is going to have close to 30 offers across the country that are vying for his commitment. Michigan State needs to stay towards the top of his list.
Gash is entering his junior season at Detroit CC, playing alongside his brother and searching for their first state title since 2009. The four-star defender recorded 38 total tackles, 29 of which were solo, adding five pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and one interception, per MaxPreps.
He still has two years of high school ball left while his brother is entering his senior season. Projecting him onto the Spartan defense, Gash could potentially become a strong safety with his size and speed.
Acquiring Gash's commitment would restart the Spartans' 2027 recruiting class. Former Spartan commit and four-star safety Khalil Terry recently decommitted from the program and will likely be playing for a different program. He could be a great replacement secondary defender.
The Gash brothers could be coined the 'Bash' brothers if they both commit to Michigan State. They would control the defense, cracking skulls, and winning games at Spartan Stadium. MSU needs to make both prospects top priorities over the next six to 12 months.
We'll see if the Spartans can get Gash on campus this fall or sometime next summer to further their recruitment of the four-star stud.
