Scouting MSU Women's First Round NCAA Tournament Draw

Since taking over in 2024, Robyn Fralick has led the Michigan State Spartans to three straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

This season, Fralick guided the Spartans to a 22-8 record and the No. 7 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan State’s run in the conference tournament was short-lived, however, as the Spartans fell 71 to 69 to the No. 10 seed Illinois in their opening game.

Michigan State's head coach Robyn Fralick, left, argues with a referee after Rashunda Jones was injured during the fourth quarter in the game against UCLA on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the closing seconds, Kennedy Blair committed a turnover that ultimately secured the win for Illinois.

Despite the late mistake, Kennedy delivered an outstanding performance. She led the Spartans with 30 points on 11 of 18 shooting from the field and went 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. Kennedy also recorded five assists and six rebounds, although she finished with a team-high seven turnovers, including the final one in the closing seconds.

Michigan State's Kennedy Blair slaps hands with teammates after a play against Northwestern during the first quarter on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Seniors Grace Vanslooten and Jalyn Brown also provided support on offense. Vanslooten scored 13 points on 6 of 13 shooting, while Brown added 12 points on 5 of 10 shooting and connected on 2 of 4 shots from three-point range.

Outside of those three players, the Spartans struggled to find additional scoring. Ines Sotelo and Rashunda Jones each scored six points, while Isaline Alexander added two points in limited playing time.

Michigan State's Grace VanSlooten, left, talks with her teammates during the fourth quarter in the game against Northwestern on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before the loss in the Big Ten tournament, Michigan State was projected as a No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament. Some projections suggested the Spartans could fall to a No. 6 or No. 7 seed after the defeat, but Michigan State ultimately remained a No. 5 seed. It is the highest tournament seed for the program under Fralick and the highest since 2016.

Michigan State will open the tournament against the Colorado State Rams, which captured the Mountain West Tournament championship for the first time since 2016 and is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since that same season.

Michigan State's head coach Robyn Fralick signals to the team during the fourth quarter against Michigan on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scouting Colorado State

Colorado State enters the tournament with strong momentum. The Rams finished the season with a 27-7 record and ended the year on a nine-game winning streak.

Michigan State has faced Colorado State only once before. The Spartans defeated the Rams 72 to 45 in their previous meeting in 2011.

Colorado State's head coach Ryun Williams watches on during a game against San Diego State at Moby Arena on Jan. 28, 2026, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head coach Ryun Williams has led the Rams for 14 seasons and has built one of the strongest teams of his tenure this year.

Colorado State’s defense has been a major strength throughout the season. In the Mountain West championship game, the Rams held the Air Force Falcons to just 42 points. For the season, Colorado State allowed only 55 points per game while holding opponents to 35 percent shooting from the field.

Colorado State basketball player Lexus Bargesser shoots during a game against Utah at Moby Arena on Dec. 4, 2025. | Kevin Lytle/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offensively, Lexus Bargesser has emerged as the team’s leading scorer. After spending three seasons at Indiana with limited starting opportunities, Bargesser now leads the Rams with 15 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range.

Brooke Carlson and Kloe Froebe provide additional offensive support. Carlson averages 11 points per game and leads the team in assists with three per game. Froebe averages 10.7 points per game and leads the team in rebounds with 6.8 per contest.

Michigan State's head coach Robyn Fralick calls out to players during the third quarter in the game against Michigan on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State enters the NCAA tournament with one of its strongest teams in recent years under Robyn Fralick. The Spartans will rely on the scoring ability of Blair Kennedy and the experience of their senior leaders as they begin tournament play.

Colorado State’s defense and current winning streak present a challenge, but if Michigan State can find more balanced scoring and limit turnovers, the Spartans will have a strong chance to advance to the next round.