Rams vs. Falcons Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
The Los Angeles Rams stumbled against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16, but are still alive for the top spot in the NFC West and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Unfortunately, they'll likely need to win out and have some things break their way for that to happen, but the first step is making sure they take care of business against the Atlanta Falcons in the Week 17 edition of Monday Night Football.
The Falcons' season has been over for a while, but they have one final chance to salvage some time in a prime-time slot. Also, considering the Rams currently hold the Falcons' first-round draft pick in 2026, Atlanta has a chance to hurt Los Angeles in more ways than one by pulling off the upset.
Rams vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Rams -8.5 (-104)
- Falcons +8.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Rams -520
- Falcons +390
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-112)
- UNDER 49.5 (-108)
Rams vs. Falcons How to Watch
- Date: Monday, December 29
- Game Time: 8:15 pm ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Rams Record: 11-4
- Falcons Record: 6-9
Rams vs. Falcons Betting Trends
- Rams are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Rams' last five games
- Falcons are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. Falcons
- Rams are 12-2 ATS in their last 14 road games
- The OVER is 6-2 in the Falcons' last eight games
- Falcons are 1-5 ATS in their last six games vs. NFC West opponents
Rams vs. Falcons Injury Reports
Rams Injury Report
- Davante Adams, WR - Questionable
- Rob Havenstein, OT - IR
- Tyler Higbee, TE - IR
- Kevin Dotson, G - Questionable
- Quentin Lake, S - IR
Falcons Injury Report
- Tyrone Wheatley Jr., OT - IR
- Mike Hughes, CB - Questionable
- Malik Heath, WR - Questionable
- Khadarel Hodge, WR - IR
- Bralen Trice, LB - IR
Rams vs. Falcons Key Player to Watch
- Matthew Stafford, QB - Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford enters Week 17 as the -195 favorite at FanDuel to be named the NFL MVP for the first time in his career. Drake Maye (+170) is close behind him, so Stafford will need to perform well in the final two weeks to lock up the award. Luckily, a prime time slot against a bad Falcons team is the perfect time for him to show fans why he's the best player in football in 2025.
Rams vs. Falcons Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Rams:
The Falcons have won their last two games, but we saw what happens to them two weeks ago when they took on one of the NFL's elite. They lost 37-9 to the Seattle Seahawks. Now they have to host the Los Angeles Rams, who are just as good as the Seahawks and may be even better suited to take advantage of the Falcons' shortcomings.
The Rams' biggest weakness was their special teams, which cost them more than one win this season, but they may improve in that area now that they've moved on from their special teams coordinator, Chase Blackburn. The Rams are in a big bounce-back spot, and I think they will overwhelm a Falcons team that's already looking toward the offseason.
Pick: Rams -8.5 (-104) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
